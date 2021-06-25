Thoughts on Seattle hiring Dave Hakstol as head coach?

The Philadelphia Flyers are in an offseason of transition as the franchise could be gradually moving on from the core players that have been with the team for several seasons. After the disappointing 2020-21 season concluded, general manager Chuck Fletcher admitted in the exit interview that he is open to upgrading everywhere on the roster, so it remains to be seen how many players currently on the orange and black will be elsewhere when the 2021-22 season commences. The recent news of the first head coach named for the Seattle Kraken makes for interesting speculation as to which player the Kraken will select in the upcoming expansion draft from the Flyers.