Thoughts on Seattle hiring Dave Hakstol as head coach?
In this edition of the hotstove, we share our thoughts on the Seattle Kraken naming Dave Hakstol the team’s first head coach. I think the hire is a little disappointing on the surface. Seattle is a new organization filled with good, smart, people to help build the team up from scratch. And money is certainly not an issue. From that respect, I thought it’d make sense to make a big push for someone with more street cred like Bruce Boudreau – the guy piles up wins everywhere he goes – or Gerard Gallant (prior to the NYR hiring), who made quite the name for himself with the last expansion franchise in Vegas.hockeybuzz.com