This evening the Supreme Court refused to lift a stay of a lower court order declaring the Center for Disease Control's eviction moratorium to be unlawful in Alabama Association of Realtors v. Department of Health and Human Services. Only four justices voted to grant the application to lift the stay: Justices Thomas, Alito, Gorsuch and Barrett would have lifted the stay. That means the Chief Justice and Justices Breyer, Sotomayor, Kagan, and Kavanaugh wanted the stay to remain in place. My co-blogger Ilya Somin previously blogged on this case here.