Public Safety

Jailed Belarus journalist, girlfriend moved to house arrest

By YURAS KARMANAU Associated Press
 16 days ago

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The dissident Belarusian journalist and his Russian girlfriend who were arrested after being pulled off a flight that was diverted to Minsk have been transferred from jail to house arrest — a move the country’s exiled opposition leader said Friday was positive but still left them “hostages.”

