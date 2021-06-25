Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Report: Cavaliers Exploring Trade Options Involving Collin Sexton, Shakeup Could Help Raptors

By Aaron Rose
Posted by 
AllRaptors
AllRaptors
 17 days ago

The Cleveland Cavaliers came into the NBA Draft Lottery with the fifth-best lottery odds and just a 45% chance of landing a top-four pick in the draft. Had they moved down a spot or two, things would have been easier for Cleveland, but by earning landing the third pick in the draft the Cavaliers now have some roster construction questions to figure out.

In all likelihood, the Cavaliers will be picking from Jalen Green, Jalen Suggs, and Evan Mobley at No. 3 for Cleveland and with Darius Garland, Collin Sexton, Isaac Okoro, and presumably Jarrett Allen on the roster next season there's no easy choice for the Cavaliers. It's why Cleveland has reportedly begun exploring trade options for Sexton, Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo reported.

"There’s a belief around the league that Cleveland prefers to move on from Sexton, rather than sign him to a deal that would greatly inhibit their flexibility moving forward," Woo wrote from the NBA Combine in Chicago. "The Cavs hold the No. 3 pick in the draft, and could end up selecting another guard, which could further expedite the process of a trade."

The 22-year-old Sexton averaged a team-leading 24.3 points and 4.4 assists last season and is likely heading toward a massive payday. Moving him would likely clear the way for the Cavaliers to select Green or Suggs to pair with Garland, Okoro, and Allen.

For the Toronto Raptors, a Cavaliers surprise could shake up how things play out at No. 4. If the Rockets go with Green at No. 2 and the Cavaliers pass on Mobley to select Suggs, the Raptors could be sitting at No. 4 staring at Mobley, the best big in the draft. Alternatively, if the Cavaliers decide they'd rather Suggs' guard skills to replace Sexton rather than Green, Toronto may be able to nab the purest scorer in the draft.

Further Reading

Corey Kispert gushes over Jalen Suggs, says playing with the freshman was 'special'

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
AllRaptors

AllRaptors

Buffalo, NY
50
Followers
322
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

AllRaptors is a FanNation channel with the latest news on the Toronto Raptors

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darius Garland
Person
Jarrett Allen
Person
Jalen Green
Person
Corey Kispert
Person
Jalen Suggs
Person
Evan Mobley
Person
Collin Sexton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cleveland Cavaliers#The Nba Combine#The Toronto Raptors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Top US general in Afghanistan stepping down

The top U.S. commander leading forces in Afghanistan is reportedly set to step down on Monday, as the Pentagon's withdrawal effort from the region nears completion. Army Gen. Austin “Scott” Miller, who has led the U.S.’s involvement in Afghanistan for nearly three years, will relinquish command during a ceremony in Kabul, The Washington Post and Reuters reported.
UEFANBC News

Italy wins the European soccer championship in 3-2 penalty shootout

LONDON — Two soccer-mad nations faced each other, and one blinked. Italy bested England in the final of the Euro 2020 soccer tournament Sunday in London. The winner was determined by a penalty-kick shootout after extra time that kept the score even at 1. Italy won the shootout 3-2 after England's final shot was blocked.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Pfizer to discuss vaccine booster with US officials Monday

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pfizer says it plans to meet with top U.S. health officials Monday to discuss the drugmaker’s request for federal authorization of a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine as President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser acknowledged that “it is entirely conceivable, maybe likely” that booster shots will be needed.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas Republicans advance elections bills in special session

Texas Republicans advanced two elections bills this weekend in a special session, as they work to pass sweeping legislation that would impose a number of restrictions at the ballot box. Members of the Texas legislature have been sparring over the measures as Republicans work to pass an elections overhaul bill...

Comments / 0

Community Policy