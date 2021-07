Elizabeth River Photo Credit: Google Maps

Rescue crews responded to a jumper's body in the Arthur Kill Friday morning, authorities said.

The PAPD and NYPD Marine units were working to recover the body near the Veterans Marina as of 10:15 a.m., responders told Daily Voice.

The incident was initially reported around 9:40 a.m.

Elizabeth police spokeswoman said the man had jumped but the incident was under investigation.

