Thank you for the opportunity to submit this letter. My name is Laurin Scarcello, and I reside at our family ranch in the Twin Lakes area, which has been in continuous agricultural production since 1910. We raise cattle, hay and some small grains but we are primarily a cow/calf operation, and we also have timber land that we manage and graze. It is very much a family operation with what is owned and leased, hay put up on shares, etc. We manage just over 1,500 acres.