The Kansas City Chiefs have dominated the AFC for the past few seasons. Hosting the AFC Championship game three years in a row, an NFL record, and going to back-to-back Super Bowls has been delightful to watch. Patrick Mahomes blossoming into the best quarterback in the NFL and still not even dipping into his prime years gives me chills. Their dominance of the AFC is nowhere near over. Here are five ways the Chiefs can continue to dominate the conference and get to their third-consecutive Super Bowl.