Lake Norden/Badger Hands Madison Legion Post 25 First Loss of the Season in 3-2 Win
Lake Norden/Badger Legion beat Madison Legion Post 25 3-2 on the last play of the game Thursday night. A double to start the bottom of the ninth and then an error made in the field scored the winning run. Lake Norden/Badger handed Madison their first loss of the season. Seth Fernau and Zach Whitlock drove in one run each. Peyton Wolf allowed four hits and two runs in five and one thirds innings of work. Madison looks to rebound against Salem Legion on Monday.www.amazingmadison.com