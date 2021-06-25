Lake Norden/Badger Hands Madison Legion Post 25 First Loss of the Season in 3-2 Win

OAKES, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Oakes Legion Baseball team adds another W in the win column as they defeat Lidgerwood/Hankenson 5-0. The star of the game has to be starting pitcher Conor Schall. The right-handed pitcher went the full 7 innings, giving up no runs and striking out 9 batters. LH didn’t get their first base runner until the fifth inning when a dropped third strike got away from catcher Joey Heim. Their first hit came just 1 batter later. Schall was virtually unhittable on the mound and kept the opposing hitters off-balance all game.