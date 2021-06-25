Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Madison, SD

Lake Norden/Badger Hands Madison Legion Post 25 First Loss of the Season in 3-2 Win

amazingmadison.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLake Norden/Badger Legion beat Madison Legion Post 25 3-2 on the last play of the game Thursday night. A double to start the bottom of the ninth and then an error made in the field scored the winning run. Lake Norden/Badger handed Madison their first loss of the season. Seth Fernau and Zach Whitlock drove in one run each. Peyton Wolf allowed four hits and two runs in five and one thirds innings of work. Madison looks to rebound against Salem Legion on Monday.

www.amazingmadison.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison, SD
Sports
City
Lake Norden, SD
City
Madison, SD
City
Salem, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winning Run#Badger Hands#Badger Legion#Madison Legion Post#Salem Legion
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
mayfield-messenger.com

Post 26 junior legion finishes 1-2 in Gallatin Wood Bat tournament

Mayfield American Legion Post 26 17U looked to build off of a doubleheader split last weekend in Newburgh, Indiana, with a strong showing in the 2021 Booker Turner Wood Bat Memorial in Gallatin, Tennessee, over the weekend. Post 26 faced off against Huntsville junior legion in game one and saw...
chetekalert.com

C-W Post #179 Legion baseball downs ‘Canes in season opener

The Chetek-Weyerhaeuser varsity summer league team—known as the Legion Post #179—began its 2021 summer season with an 11-4 win over the Hayward Hurricanes on Thursday, June 24. “As far as the Legion baseball season goes, we have a pretty brief season this summer with the high school season running so...
Watertown, WIWatertown Daily Times

Watertown starts Legion season 2-0

Watertown’s 19U American Legion baseball team is off to a 2-0 start after thumping Hartford 10-1 on Monday at Washington Park. Brady Martin was 3-for-4 with three RBIs and John Clifford added a two-run double in the second inning. Jadon Schneider added three of Watertown’s 11 hits on the night.
Watertown Public Opinion

Amateur Baseball: Lake Norden, Clark suffer losses

LAKE NORDEN — Tyler Swanson and Curt Anderson combined on a two-hitter to lead the Aurora Aces to a 5-2 Eastern Dakota League amateur baseball win over the Lake Norden Lakers on Sunday. Swanson started and pitched into the fifth. Anderson went the rest of the way and earned the...
Litchfield, MNWest Central Tribune

Area Baseball Roundup: Litchfield wins 3 of 4 at BOLD legion tournament

BIRD ISLAND — Litchfield went 3-1 at the 19th annual BOLD Legion Baseball Tournament this weekend, capping off the weekend with a 7-2 victory Sunday over Marshall. Bennett Lecher was 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored for Litchfield Post 104. Bauer Wahl went 2-for-3 with a double and a run, and Winky Estrada finished 1-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored.
Chillicothe, OHPosted by
Portsmouth Daily Times

Post 23 goes 3-2 in ‘21 Jadwin

CHILLICOTHE — Maybe, just maybe, if it wasn’t for Yeager-Benson Post 199 out of Harrison, then perhaps Portsmouth Post 23 could have captured the 10th annual Jim Jadwin Memorial Tournament championship. That’s because Post 23, which went 3-2 at this season’s annual American Legion baseball event in Chillicothe, suffered both...
Madison, CTzip06.com

Madison Senior Legion Gains a Split of Four Games

The Madison Senior Legion baseball team played four games last week and came away with a split to put its record at 7-2 in Zone 2 action this summer. Post 79 lost two of three to Hamden before bouncing back with a win over Wallingford in recent play. On June...
Royalton, MNhometownsource.com

Legion season presses on

Holdingford Legion baseball earned a 10-4 victory in Royalton, Monday. Holdingford scored three in the third and four in the fourth to take a 7-1 lead and sailed to the win. Zack Cekalla went 2-for-3 with two runs to lead the Royals. Drew Yourczek drove in two runs, while Nathan Kolbo had a pair of hits and an RBI.
The Owensboro Times

Late home run hands RiverDawgs 2-1 loss

Late game heroics from Adam Euler pushed the Dubois County Bombers past the Owensboro RiverDawgs for the second time this week with a 2-1 win. Aric Lyons was able to hold the Bombers for the first three innings and the RiverDawgs took advantage. After a pop out to start the...
Fayette County, PAheraldstandard.com

Smithfield-Fairchance Legion holds on for 4-3 win

Dylan Shea pitched a perfect seventh inning Saturday to preserve Smithfield-Fairchance’s 4-3 win at Baldwin in Fayette County American Legion Baseball League action. Baldwin scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to close to a run, but Shea held the lead in the sixth and didn’t allow any in the seventh inning as Smithfield-Fairchance improves to 5-4 in league play.
newsdakota.com

Oakes Legion Baseball wins 5-0, improves to 7-2

OAKES, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Oakes Legion Baseball team adds another W in the win column as they defeat Lidgerwood/Hankenson 5-0. The star of the game has to be starting pitcher Conor Schall. The right-handed pitcher went the full 7 innings, giving up no runs and striking out 9 batters. LH didn’t get their first base runner until the fifth inning when a dropped third strike got away from catcher Joey Heim. Their first hit came just 1 batter later. Schall was virtually unhittable on the mound and kept the opposing hitters off-balance all game.
Portage, WIWiscnews.com

PREP SOFTBALL: Fick makes impact in first varsity season for Portage, leads four All-Badger North picks

After gradual roster turnover the last two seasons, the Portage softball team had a number of open spots for girls to fill in this spring. Among those to rise to the challenge were Elizabeth Fick, as the junior inserted herself into the Warriors starting nine at second base and became a reliable leadoff hitter. Fick helped fuel a good close to the season following a shaky start in which the Warriors lost eight of their first 10 games.
capecodtimes.com

Cape League roundup: Cotuit blanks Bourne, hands Braves first loss of season

Cotuit (6-6) came to Doran Park on Monday night and blanked Bourne (9-1-2) in a 2-0 win that gave the Braves their first loss of the season. The Kettleers got all the run support they needed in one hit from Old Dominion’s Andy Garriola, who had a two-run shot in the top of the fourth.
Gross, NEOmaha.com

Gross legion squad bounces back from tough loss with walk-off win

The Gross legion baseball squad, sponsored by Peitzmeier Demolition, has struggled stringing together wins this summer, but bounced back after a heart-breaking loss in impressive fashion with a walk-off win in the bottom of the seventh inning over Elkhorn North on Wednesday, June 30. Wednesday’s action began with a matchup...
Corry, PAthecorryjournal.com

Corry Post 365 wins 2 at Millcreek

The Corry Senior Legion baseball team won a doubleheader at Millcreek on Monday. In game one, Corry scored three runs in the second inning as Caleb Marrs walked, Maxx Rimdzius singled and Lucas Dyne reached on an error. Jacob Kuberry and Levi Ehrhart both singled to lead the Post 365...
High SchoolGaffney Ledger

Post 109 juniors end season with big win

The Post 109 junior American Legion team saved one of its best efforts for last – as in the last game of the season. Caleb Jolly and Parker Cody both had two hits, while Justin Wiley and Garrett Moss both hit safely in Post 109’s 7-5 win over Inman at The Jug on Thursday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy