AT&T Adds Luis Ubiñas, Former McKinsey Partner, Ford Foundation President, To Board Of Directors

By Jill Goldsmith
Deadline
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarnerMedia parent AT&T has elected Luis Ubiñas to its board of directors, effective immediately. Ubiñas, 58, has had a career spanning business, government and the nonprofit sector. He served as a senior partner at McKinsey & Company, as President of the Ford Foundation, and as an appointee to both the U.S. Competitiveness Committee of the Export-Import Bank and the International Trade Commission. Over the last several years, he has been an investor, advisor and board member.,

