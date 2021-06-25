AT&T Adds Luis Ubiñas, Former McKinsey Partner, Ford Foundation President, To Board Of Directors

Brings Global Public Company Experience and Proven Financial Leadership Scaling Growth Across Multiple Sectors Including Software, Telecommunications and Technology. Bandwidth Inc., a leading global enterprise cloud communications company, announced Daryl Raiford will be its new Chief Financial Officer beginning in August. A former executive at global companies including Ribbon Communications, Freescale Semiconductor, Travelport and Hewlett-Packard, Raiford brings extensive experience in public company financial management, strategic M&A and growth delivery. He will join Bandwidth July 12 as Executive Vice President and is expected to succeed Jeff Hoffman as Chief Financial Officer next month after the filing of the company’s quarterly report for its second fiscal quarter of 2021. Bandwidth previously announced Hoffman’s plans to step down after 10 years at the company.