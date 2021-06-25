Cancel
Computers

What Microsoft Doesn’t Want You To Know About Windows 11

SCDNReports
SCDNReports
 16 days ago

What Microsoft Doesn’t Want You To Know About Windows 11

National Tech News- by Cyn Mackley

Microsoft announced the new Windows 11 operating system with a heck of a lot of fanfare, but there’s a dirty little secret behind the tech giant’s new product.

First, let’s break down what you need to know.

What will it cost?

In the past, upgrading to a new version of Windows could set you back hundreds of dollars. Things will work a little differently with Windows 11.

Windows 11 will come pre-installed on new PCs starting this fall. Current Windows 10 users may be able to upgrade many of their Windows 10 devices to Windows 11 for free starting at the end of the year.

If you can’t upgrade, you’re out of luck. When Windows 10’s support ends, your PC won’t be protected.

Can I upgrade my PC?

Whether or not you qualify for the Windows 11 upgrade depends on the hardware on your current PC.

Here are the minimum requirements to upgrade:

· Processor: 1 gigahertz (GHz) or faster with 2 or more cores on a compatible 64-bit processor or System on a Chip (SoC)

· Memory: 4 GB RAM

· Storage: 64 GB or larger storage device

· Firmware: UEFI, Secure Boot capable

· TPM: Trusted Platform Module (TPM) version 2.0

· Graphics card: DirectX 12 compatible graphics / WDDM 2.x

· Display: Larger than 9” with HD Resolution (720p)

Microsoft account and internet connectivity required for setup for Windows 11 Home. If your device can't upgrade to Windows 11, Windows 10 is supported through 2025.

Surprisingly, many older models of Microsoft’s Surface devices won’t support the upgrade.

When can I upgrade?

So, when can you get this new operating system?

The upgrades will begin rolling out at the end of the year. Availability will vary depending on your device.

If you’d like a sneak preview, you can sign up for the Windows Insider program and get your Windows updates months and even years ahead of everyone else.

What's New?

What’s new in Windows 11? Truthfully, not a whole lot. Let's start with the Start Menu, it's making the move from the left side to the center. Microsoft is aiming to have a consistent experience across tablets and desktops. You'll notice it looks similar to the dock on a Mac. They've also redesigned the look of icons and menus.

The company described the changes in typical pretentious corporate-speak as follows: "We’ve simplified the design and user experience to empower your productivity and inspire your creativity. It’s modern, fresh, clean, and beautiful. From the new Start button and taskbar to each sound, font, and icon, everything was done intentionally to put you in control and bring a sense of calm and ease."

What Microsoft Doesn’t Want You To Know About Windows 11

I'm sure we all know the sense of calm and ease that accompanies any new operating system. Since we all love it when stuff gets moved around on our devices. Microsoft will be integrating Microsoft Teams into Windows 11 much the way FaceTime is part of a Mac.

They also promise to bring new features to the Interests pop-up menu.

What Microsoft Doesn’t Want You To Know About Windows 11

There should also be more apps available in the redesigned Windows Store. It will now accept Android apps installed through the Amazon App Store.

The Big Secret

You might think those aren’t enough changes to warrant a new operating system. For the past few years, Windows has done updates to Windows 10 without changing the name of the OS.

So what gives? The truth behind Windows 11 is that it was originally supposed to be Windows 10X. The 10X operating system was supposed to be a lightweight system intended for dual-screen Windows devices.

When dual-screen devices failed to take off, Microsoft canceled the new OS and instead added the new features to Windows 11.

How do you feel? What do you think?

SCDNReports

SCDNReports

