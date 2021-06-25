Skaneateles Town Board public hearing scheduled for July 8

SKANEATELES — In support of meeting long identified community needs, the Town of Skaneateles has negotiated a purchase agreement to sell this site to the Skaneateles Library Association to build a new community library for the purchase price of $413,000.

The Library Board of Trustees is pursuing a new location for the library to address the need for more flexible, accessible, multi-generational space while retaining the current building at 49 E. Genesee Street for library and community use.

This two-part approach was approved by the Library Board in December 2019 and comes after years of analysis and research, to best meet community needs. It will allow the library to both preserve our past, while building for our future by:

— Building a right-sized library based upon community input and trustee research.

— Bringing new life to our current building, preserving its ambiance, supporting our downtown neighbors, and providing space for the Barrow Art Gallery.

The 2.1-acre, mixed use commercial site is located on Fennell St. just north of Ace Hardware and south of SAVES. The market value for this property has been determined to be $413,000.

The Town of Skaneateles is addressing community identified needs, especially post pandemic, to deliver services more efficiently and effectively to the community now and into the future. This sale supports the priorities of the Town to:

— Renovate the Austin Park Pavilion, offsetting cost with proceeds from the sale.

— Consolidate the Parks Department’s multiple locations to Austin Park for ease of operations.

— Address the input of Town Employees at the current Town Hall and best evaluate their new needs post pandemic.

— Review Town Court volume and future operations as in-person traffic has decreased significantly.

— The Comprehensive Plan supports the development of local services on the Fennell St. corridor and other community improvements to this area.

It is important to note that the Town of Skaneateles is prohibited by law from gifting Town assets and must sell any Town asset at fair market value.

A new library at the Fennell Street location will be connected to the local commercial corridor and is walkable from within the village and schools while allowing for dedicated parking as well as full and easy access for all ages, inside and out.

Community members can find the most accurate and timely information about the library’s plans at skanlibrary.org.

The town looks forward to a renovated Austin Park Pavilion, and adjacent area, and delivering improved operational efficiencies with-in the parks department.

The library looks forward to creating a flexible, accessible, welcoming library and beautifying this property on Fennell Street along Skaneateles Creek.

Both organizations are committed to improving the quality of life for all residents in a financially responsible and sustainable manner.

A public hearing on the sale of 75 Fennell St. will be held July 8, 2021 at 7:00 pm at Town Hall or via Zoom Conference, Meeting ID: 848 6931 0409 Passcode: 998686

Contact the Town Clerk Julie Stenger at [email protected] or the Skaneateles Library at [email protected] for more information.