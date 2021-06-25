Cancel
Louisiana State

LSU names Jay Johnson as head baseball coach

By KATC News
KATC News
KATC News
 16 days ago
Louisiana State University announced on Friday, June 25, that Jay Johnson has been named head coach of the LSU Tiger baseball team.

Johnson is the reigning Pac-12 Baseball Coach of the Year who led Arizona to a conference championship and a berth in the College World Series in 2021.

“LSU Baseball is the premier program in the nation, and the interest we received from great coaches across the country was significant,” Woodward said. “Ultimately, Jay’s track record of postseason success, explosive lineups, and highly-ranked recruiting classes set him apart from the field. He’s made an immediate impact at every program he’s led, and he’s one of the most energetic, innovative, and focused coaches in America. I am confident he is ready to add to our extensive championship tradition at LSU, and we welcome Jay and Maureen to Baton Rouge.”

“I am humbled and honored to be the head baseball coach at LSU and serve as the steward of the next generation of national champions,” Johnson said. “LSU is a phenomenal University and athletics department, and I am very thankful to Scott Woodward and Stephanie Rempe for entrusting me to lead this storied program into its next winning chapter. I view this as the opportunity of my lifetime and will do everything in my power to have our team playing a brand of baseball that makes everyone at LSU, the Baton Rouge community, and the entire state of Louisiana incredibly proud. Geaux Tigers!”

LSU says that Johnson will be introduced Monday, June 28 during a 4:30 pm press conference at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

Fans can watch the live stream of Johnson’s press conference on the video board inside the stadium and remain after for an on-field Q&A following his remarks to the media.

Johnson’s coaching career began at his alma mater, Point Loma Nazarene, where he served as an assistant coach from 2002 to 2004 before accepting the head coaching position in 2005 at 27 years old.
A native of Oroville, California, Johnson becomes the 26 th head coach in LSU baseball history, succeeding Paul Mainieri, who retired after the 2021 season.

Read more about Johnson from LSU, here .

KATC News

KATC News

