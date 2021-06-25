West Genesee CTE Scholars inducted into National Technical Honor Society
In April, OCM BOCES inducted 17 West Genesee students into the National Technical Honor Society. Inductees represent the “best of the best” of students enrolled in career and technical education programs.
To be eligible for induction, a student must meet the following criteria:
Achieved an 85 or above average in his/her Career and Technical Education class;
Achieved an 85 or above average in his/her math/science class;
Have been recommended by his/her teacher;
Have good attendance; and
Have good citizenship.
Congratulations to the following students:
Zakk Golley, Automotive Tech
Mitchell Laufer, Automotive Tech
Nicholas Orendorf, Automotive Tech
Alyssa Carlisle, Cosmetology
Faith Knox, Cosmetology
Molly Mahoney, Cosmetology
Makayla Kemp, Culinary Arts
Christopher Reed, Culinary Arts
Benjamin Schwartz, Culinary Arts
Natalie Huttar, Early Childhood
Skyler Moon, Early Childhood
Anna Iauco, Health Occupations
Jazmyn Henson, Laboratory Tech
Noah Crysler, New Vision Criminal Justice
Hialeah Jacques, New Vision Engineering
Conner Cushman, Physical Therapy
Madison Gilbert, Physical Therapy