West Genesee CTE Scholars inducted into National Technical Honor Society

By Jason Gabak
 16 days ago

In April, OCM BOCES inducted 17 West Genesee students into the National Technical Honor Society. Inductees represent the “best of the best” of students enrolled in career and technical education programs.

To be eligible for induction, a student must meet the following criteria:

Achieved an 85 or above average in his/her Career and Technical Education class;

Achieved an 85 or above average in his/her math/science class;

Have been recommended by his/her teacher;

Have good attendance; and

Have good citizenship.

Congratulations to the following students:

Zakk Golley, Automotive Tech

Mitchell Laufer, Automotive Tech

Nicholas Orendorf, Automotive Tech

Alyssa Carlisle, Cosmetology

Faith Knox, Cosmetology

Molly Mahoney, Cosmetology

Makayla Kemp, Culinary Arts

Christopher Reed, Culinary Arts

Benjamin Schwartz, Culinary Arts

Natalie Huttar, Early Childhood

Skyler Moon, Early Childhood

Anna Iauco, Health Occupations

Jazmyn Henson, Laboratory Tech

Noah Crysler, New Vision Criminal Justice

Hialeah Jacques, New Vision Engineering

Conner Cushman, Physical Therapy

Madison Gilbert, Physical Therapy

