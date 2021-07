“To be left alone is the most precious thing one can ask of the modern world,” Anthony Burgess once observed. And it’s wisdom to which 20-year-old lone-wolf artist Griff can totally relate. Growing up in virtual cultural isolation in England’s bucolic hamlet of Kings Langley in Hertfordshire, sans local nightclubs or jumping music scenes for reference points, she developed her own unique sound and aesthetic, as well as the dogmatic self-belief to pull it all off. That confidence crackles like lightning through the video for her recent overseas hit single “One Foot in Front of the Other” (from her mixtape of the same name), wherein—sporting waist-length pigtails and frilly home-made dresses that wouldn’t look out of place on Johanna Spyri’s Tyrollean Heidi heroine—she moans like a seasoned R&B vet through a synth-rubbery, ’80s-playful soundscape. Born in seclusion, Sarah Faith Griffiths’ Griff persona/alias is truly like nothing else on the charts today. And this is only her second official release.