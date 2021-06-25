Cancel
Raleigh, NC

These could be a few of the biggest partisan fights ahead in NC’s budget summer

By Dawn Baumgartner Vaughan and
CharlotteObserver.com
 16 days ago

It will be a summer of threes. North Carolina state government’s summer of 2021 will be dominated by the budget, as it was in 2019. The same three key players are still in power: Gov. Roy Cooper, Senate leader Phil Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore. But despite the leaders not changing, they’ve all said they hope the outcomes will — and the state will actually be able to pass a budget this year.

