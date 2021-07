The point guard position has been a position of contention for the Boston Celtics since Isaiah Thomas got traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2017. Since then, nothing has worked out for the Celtics. From Kyrie Irving’s ill-fated spell in green to Kemba Walker’s injury-riddled nightmare, the position has become a poisoned chalice. Oh, and we didn’t even mention Terry Rozier’s kamikaze exit before proving himself as one of the better guards in the East with the Charlotte Hornets.