HGI Acquires LA County Apartment Complex for $47M
Harbor Group International (HGI) announced that it put down $46.75 million for a 220-unit apartment community in eastern Los Angeles County. Records show Arcadia-based Positive Investments Inc. was the owner of the property called Olive Ridge at 2261 Valley Boulevard in Pomona, Calif., located near the border with San Bernardino and the Inland Empire. More specifically, Olive Ridge is at the intersection of I-10, Route 57, Route 60 and Route 7.commercialobserver.com