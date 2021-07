Thus far, 2021 has proven to be a favorable year for the cannabis industry. In the past six months, we have seen a great deal of support for cannabis reforms, including state-by-state legalization of recreational marijuana as well as the revival of two major federal bills, the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act (the MORE Act of 2021) and the Secure and Fair Enforcement Banking Act (the SAFE Banking Act of 2021). Unfortunately, the progress made in the past few months won’t likely carry over at the federal level.