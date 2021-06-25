Listen Up, Royal Watchers! The Crown Just Cast a New Character for Season 5
Watch: Meghan & Harry Received Funds From Prince Charles After Royal Exit. Royal watchers get your biscuits ready, because the tea is coming. There's a new member of British high society joining season five of The Crown. The Golden Globe-winning Netflix series has already announced Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Dominic West as Prince Charles and Leslie Manville as Princess Margaret.www.eonline.com