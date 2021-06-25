Listen Up, Royal Watchers! The Crown Just Cast a New Character for Season 5

The executive producer of The Crown has explained why the hit Netflix royal drama will come to an end after six seasons.The series follows the life of Queen Elizabeth II, with past seasons covering her early life, coronation, and marriage to Prince Philip.Season four, released on the streaming service last November, was set during Margaret Thatcher’s tenure as prime minister, and depicted Prince Charles’ courtship with the late Princess Diana.However, while two further seasons of the show are already set to be made – with Imelda Staunton set to take over the role of the Queen from Olivia Colman...