Listen Up, Royal Watchers! The Crown Just Cast a New Character for Season 5

By Samantha Bergeson
E! News
E! News
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: Meghan & Harry Received Funds From Prince Charles After Royal Exit. Royal watchers get your biscuits ready, because the tea is coming. There's a new member of British high society joining season five of The Crown. The Golden Globe-winning Netflix series has already announced Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Dominic West as Prince Charles and Leslie Manville as Princess Margaret.

E! News

E! News

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Crown#British Royal Family#Uk#Royal Watchers#Meghan Harry Received#Exchequer#Mindhunters#Carl Court#Wireimage#Getty Images
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Diana at 60: How would the Princess of Wales have dressed in 2021?

The late Princess Diana's wardrobe has been immortalized in books, exhibitions, Netflix series, tribute photo shoots in Vogue and even a musical. From her fairytale wedding gown to the so-called "revenge dress" she wore after Prince Charles admitted to infidelity, the world witnessed her style transformation into the "People's Princess."
U.K.Posted by
Page Six

Not in my palace! As king, Charles will not let grandson Archie be prince: report

Prince Harry’s son Archie will never become a prince under his grandfather’s plan for a slimmed-down monarchy, a new report said. Prince Charles, who is likely to be the next British king, is determined to limit the number of key royals in an effort to appease his future subjects — who he believes don’t want to pay for a bloated monarchy, The Daily Mail reported Saturday.
Celebritieshngn.com

Expert Says Prince Charles Makes 'Clumsy' Mistake With Archie as Friends Reveal Why He Refuses to Attend Diana's Statue Unveiling

Prince Charles will not be present for Princess Diana's upcoming statue unveiling. The 72-year-old Prince of Wales was also notably missing from commemorative ceremonies honoring Diana on the 20th anniversary of her death, preferring instead to spend time with his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, at the royal family's residence in Scotland.
CelebritiesMarie Claire

Prince Charles and Prince Harry Reportedly Planned a Secret Dinner Meeting During Harry's Last Visit

During his most recent trip home to the United Kingdom earlier this month, Prince Harry reportedly had plans for a one-on-one dinner with his father, Prince Charles. The royals reportedly planned to get together to begin the process of healing their strained relationship and working through the issues that got them to this point, including some raised by Harry during his sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey this spring.
TV SeriesPosted by
Us Weekly

Everything to Know About Season 5 of ‘The Crown’: Cast, Premiere Date and More

Ready for more? The Crown has captivated viewers since its first season dropped in November 2016 — and the drama is showing no signs of slowing down. The Netflix hit began by recounting the story of Queen Elizabeth II and her decades-long reign, as well as her marriage to Prince Philip, who died in April 2021. As the series continued, new story lines were introduced, including the whirlwind romance and messy split between Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana. With the show rapidly approaching the modern era, creator Peter Morgan has carefully mapped out the topics covered in the upcoming fifth season.
TV Seriesheyuguys.com

New cast line-up announced for season 2 of ‘Gangs of London’

With filming now underway on season 2 of the highly acclaimed Sky series ‘Gangs of London’ a line-up of fresh new faces to join the cast have been announced. Joining the cast of series one, which include Ṣọpẹ Dìrísù, Michelle Fairley, Brian Vernel, Pippa Bennett-Warner, Lucian Msamati, Paapa Essiedu, Valene Kane, Orli Shuk, Narges Rashidi and Asif Raza are Waleed Zuaiter (Baghdad Central, The Spy), French rapper Jasmine Armando in her first TV role, Salem Kali (Un Prophete, Dealer), Aymen Hamdouchi (SAS: Red Notice, Criminal: UK) and Fady El-Sayed (Baghdad Central, A Private War).
TV & VideosPosted by
The Independent

The Crown producer explains why Netflix royal drama must end after six seasons

The executive producer of The Crown has explained why the hit Netflix royal drama will come to an end after six seasons.The series follows the life of Queen Elizabeth II, with past seasons covering her early life, coronation, and marriage to Prince Philip.Season four, released on the streaming service last November, was set during Margaret Thatcher’s tenure as prime minister, and depicted Prince Charles’ courtship with the late Princess Diana.However, while two further seasons of the show are already set to be made – with Imelda Staunton set to take over the role of the Queen from Olivia Colman...
TV SeriesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Ozark season 4 casts two new actors in key roles

Ozark season 4 has added two new cast members who will be playing key roles in the series, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Veronica Falcón and Ali Stroker have joined the final season of the Netflix crime thriller as recurring guest stars. Falcón will play Camila, the sister of drug...
TV Seriesfangirlish.com

‘The Crown’ Adds Johnny Lee Miller To The Cast

One of the things that makes my day is any casting announcement that has to do with The Crown. I love that series so much and I can’t wait to see the next season. Especially with Trainspotting and Elementary Johnny Lee Miller added to the cast. Her will play Prime Minister John Major.

