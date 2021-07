H2o creative group prides itself on staying relevant and on the forefront of technology, as well as employing trained professionals to carry out needed services. 2020 was a turbulent time for everyone—one that changed the world. As clients’ needs morphed, and realizing that making internal investments is necessary to provide quality work, h2o added firepower to their Web Development and Social Media Teams. As h2o provides a multitude of services for design, photography, branding, marketing, etc, the demand was swinging toward digital communication and services. By increasing their digital footprint, h2o now has the ability to effectively and efficiently provide a local team for dedicated attention to their client partners. h2ocreativegroup.com.