See Doja Cat landing on 'Planet Her' with Saweetie, The Weeknd, and more at release party

Doja Cat has a creative energy and child-like wonder that seems to simply ooze out of her. When we interviewed her for HNHH two years ago, she arrived colour-coordinated with a bag of chips (Takis). She first found success online while singing about being a cow, and stuffing french fries in her nostrils. And, while she can pull off the sexy-as-fuck-look in a skin-tight, sparkly bodysuit just as much as the next pop star, she can also share a too-close selfie of her face in some as-of-yet-unseen, and unflattering contortion. She sings about snacks, but she also sings about female desire and sexuality, and she’s unafraid to embrace all these aspects of her person; her woman.