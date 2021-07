The Mobile Cuisine website states chicken as a meat has been depicted in Babylonian carvings from around 600 BC. Chicken is the most common type of poultry in the world. There are more chickens on earth than people. The largest serving of fried chicken (2,493 lbs.) was served at Kentucky Fried Chicken in celebration of the restaurant’s 70th anniversary. Chicken consumption in the United States increased during World War II due to a shortage of beef and pork. According to the National Chicken Council, more than 1.25 Billion Chicken wing portions (more than 100 million pounds) were consumed on Super Bowl weekend in 2012.