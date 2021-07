What would life be without cartoons? We all grew up watching them, and some of us cool kids still do. Where would we be without the bickering of Dexter and Deedee; fighting to get his sister out of his way too scientific place in the house that doesn't look nearly big enough for a massive laboratory like his; or the everyday shenanigans of Peter Griffin who just can't seem to go a single day without getting into trouble or causing some sort of scene?