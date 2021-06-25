I don't think I'll ever understand Mass Effect's Citadel

Hello, my name is Katharine and I have never played a Mass Effect game. I know, I know. It's one of the great crimes against the church of RPGs. But I'm atoning, honest! I did, in fact, start playing the first Mass Effect about six years ago on PS3, but I got stuck on my very first non-tutorial mission and never went back. I've been meaning to try again ever since, though, and now the shiny new Mass Effect: Legendary Edition has given me the perfect opportunity to jump back in. Or at least I would, if I could find my way out of the damn Citadel.