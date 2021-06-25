Wendy Williams Slammed for Saying ‘Death to’ Britney Spears’ Parents Amid Conservatorship Battle

Shutterstock (2)

Wendy Williams is in hot water following her controversial comments regarding Britney Spears‘ parents amid her lengthy conservatorship battle. The host spoke about the pop star during her talk show and was later slammed for her words.

While discussing the topic on the show, the 56-year-old host said, “How dare you, Mr. Spears, you had me fooled. And you too, Mrs. Spears.”

“Death to all of them,” she continued. Her comments garnered gasps and boos from the audience.

Wendy’s team did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s request for comment.

Wendy previously defended Jamie, 68, back in February on her show. “I think that her father is a good man,” she said. “I’ve heard that she still needs to be controlled, and she needs to have someone that’s controlling her finances, and controlling who she is friends with and where she goes and what time she’s coming in.”

On June 23, Britney, 39, tearfully addressed the court during her conservatorship hearing where she spoke out against her father and her legal issues.

Since 2008, the mother of two has been under a controversial conservatorship overseen by her father. The conservatorship allows Jamie to have control over her finances and other parts of her personal life.

During the hearing, Britney spoke about how she was forced to go on tour in 2018 and use an IUD birth control device.

Mediapunch/Shutterstock

“It’s my wish and my dream for this to end,” Britney began her statement.“A lot has happened since two years ago, the last time I was in court. I don’t think I was heard on any level when I came to court last time.”

“Not only did my family not do a goddamn thing, my dad was all for it,” Britney explained. “I’ve lied and told the whole world I’m OK and I’m happy. If I said that enough, maybe I’d become happy … I’m in shock. I’m traumatized … I’m so angry it’s insane.”

“I’m so angry I can’t sleep, and I am depressed,” she continued. “I want to be heard … I want changes and I want changes going forward. I deserve changes. I just want my life back, it’s been 13 years and it’s enough,” Britney pleaded.

She then added, “It’s enough and it makes no sense at all … I’m done,” before concluding, “I want to sue my family to be totally honest with you.”