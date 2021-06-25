Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Wendy Williams Slammed for Saying ‘Death to’ Britney Spears’ Parents Amid Conservatorship Battle

By Samantha Ibrahim
Posted by 
In Touch Weekly
In Touch Weekly
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ayA2x_0af8QrzU00
Shutterstock (2)

Wendy Williams is in hot water following her controversial comments regarding Britney Spears‘ parents amid her lengthy conservatorship battle. The host spoke about the pop star during her talk show and was later slammed for her words.

While discussing the topic on the show, the 56-year-old host said, “How dare you, Mr. Spears, you had me fooled. And you too, Mrs. Spears.”

“Death to all of them,” she continued. Her comments garnered gasps and boos from the audience.

Wendy’s team did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s request for comment.

Wendy previously defended Jamie, 68, back in February on her show. “I think that her father is a good man,” she said. “I’ve heard that she still needs to be controlled, and she needs to have someone that’s controlling her finances, and controlling who she is friends with and where she goes and what time she’s coming in.”

On June 23, Britney, 39, tearfully addressed the court during her conservatorship hearing where she spoke out against her father and her legal issues.

Since 2008, the mother of two has been under a controversial conservatorship overseen by her father. The conservatorship allows Jamie to have control over her finances and other parts of her personal life.

During the hearing, Britney spoke about how she was forced to go on tour in 2018 and use an IUD birth control device.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PgAre_0af8QrzU00
Mediapunch/Shutterstock

“It’s my wish and my dream for this to end,” Britney began her statement.A lot has happened since two years ago, the last time I was in court. I don’t think I was heard on any level when I came to court last time.”

“Not only did my family not do a goddamn thing, my dad was all for it,” Britney explained. “I’ve lied and told the whole world I’m OK and I’m happy. If I said that enough, maybe I’d become happy … I’m in shock. I’m traumatized … I’m so angry it’s insane.”

“I’m so angry I can’t sleep, and I am depressed,” she continued. “I want to be heard … I want changes and I want changes going forward. I deserve changes. I just want my life back, it’s been 13 years and it’s enough,” Britney pleaded.

She then added, “It’s enough and it makes no sense at all … I’m done,” before concluding, “I want to sue my family to be totally honest with you.”

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
In Touch Weekly

In Touch Weekly

25
Followers
1K+
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Offering readers a glimpse into the captivating world of their favorite stars, In Touch covers 360 degrees of the celebrity lifestyle. With engaging, service-driven editorial, readers are granted unprecedented access to the news they crave.

 https://www.intouchweekly.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wendy Williams
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservatorship
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Talk Show
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesseattlepi.com

Britney Spears Posts Message to 'Haters': 'Kiss My Ass'

To recap, the messaging began on Wednesday when Spears posted a series of photos, including one of her topless in the bathroom, taken from the back. Fans asked questions such as, “Where’s the fairy tattoo?” and “or the healing in Hebrew on the back of her neck?”. Spears did not...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Britney Spears' Father Just Opposed This Request From Her Conservator

Britney Spears' father, Jamie Spears, is at the center of the pop star's conservatorship battle, and while he hasn't been speaking out publicly about his daughter, he has been making moves behind the scenes. Britney Spears has yet to file an official petition requesting to end her conservatorship, despite expressing...
TV & Videos1051thebounce.com

Wendy Williams Slammed on Twitter For Coverage of TikTok Star

Wendy Williams, host of The Wendy Williams Show, is receiving backlash on her coverage of the 19-year-old TikTok star, Matima “Swavy” Miller, who died of a gunshot wound Monday. During her “Hot Topics” segment, the TV show host made it known that she did not know who the TikTok star...
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

Wendy Williams gets online backlash for the "weird" way she discussed the shooting death of a 19-year-old TikTok star

"I have no idea who this person is, neither does one person in this building," Williams said in a viral clip from Wednesday's The Wendy Williams Show, referring to TikTok star Swavy, who was killed on Monday morning. She added: "Well, he's a TikTok star. He's got more followers than me." After a minute of chatter, Williams said: "Here he is. He's 19 and he was murdered Monday morning." That prompted an audible gasp arose from the audience.
Behind Viral VideosComplex

Family of Murdered TikTok Star Swavy Slams Wendy Williams’ Commentary

The mother of TikTok star Matima ‘Swavy’ Miller has responded to Wendy Williams’ comments about the 19-year-old’s death. “Look at my eyes and stuff. Y’all, like as a mother, Wendy Williams, how dare you? So disrespectful. I used to watch you as a child and even though you have a gossip show and all that, you didn’t even know my son,” Swavy’s mother, Chanelle Clark told CBS Philly.
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

Wendy Williams Did A Segment On A Murdered TikTok Star, And Many Felt It Was Very Disrespectful

Over the past 13 years, Wendy Williams has proven herself to be a stalwart success in the world of daytime talk shows, although her reputation isn't quite what it used to be, largely due to questionable segments and awkward moments becoming more and more of a regular occurrence. Case in point: Williams took the most bizarre and uncomfortable route possible in addressing the recent death of 19-year-old TikTok star Swavy, who was shot on Monday and later died in the hospital. Rather than approaching the tragic topic directly, Williams took a weirdly disturbing scenic route that drew quite a lot of negative feedback on social media.
CelebritiesPopculture

Britney Spears' Father Has Allegedly Spent a Massive Sum of Her Money to Fight Court Battle

As Britney Spears battles to end her conservatorship, her father, Jamie Spears allegedly spends massive amounts of her money in court. In new legal documents acquired by The Blast, Spears' current conservator Jodi Montgomery accused Jamie of spending $2 million of the pop star's money attempting to maintain control of her estate. Montgomery slams Jamie for his attempts to shift blame and claim that he hasn't had control of Spears' life for the last two years. "It is ironic that Mr. Spears now wants the conservatorship to 'reflect her wishes,' since it is no secret that Ms. Spears has wished her father out of her life for years," Montgomery said.
RelationshipsRadar Online.com

Wendy Williams' Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter Seen For First Time With 'Love Child' & ‘Mistress’ Days After Talk Show Host Goes On Date With Comedian Gary Owen

Wendy Williams’ ex-husband Kevin Hunter was seen out and about with the woman who broke up his marriage along with his secret “love child" only days after Radar reported the talk show host has a new boyfriend. Kevin, his now-girlfriend Sharina Hudson, and their daughter were caught on a family...

Comments / 0

Community Policy