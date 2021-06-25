NYC folks just got another reason to buy an EV: curbside chargers are coming
New York City plans to expand its currently limited EV charging infrastructure with new curbside chargers that will be introduced in October. Well, that does make sense, given that NYC’s five boroughs are so overcrowded that drivers mostly park their cars at the curb. The city’s Department of Transport (DOT) believes that by enabling EV drivers to charge their cars when they – I’m sure not without effort – find a curbside parking spot, it can further encourage the adoption of electric vehicles.thenextweb.com