This book review was originally published on 17th April, and we've republished it on 11th July 2021, marking six years since Satoru Iwata passed away. It's been said often that Satoru Iwata wasn't just a CEO of a hugely successful company, he was far more. That sentiment is frequently connected to his various iconic public appearances, but more depth could be found in translations of his excellent Iwata Asks interviews and, for Japanese readers, on the Hobo Nikkan Itoi Shinbun website. This book — Ask Iwata: Words of Wisdom from Satoru Iwata, Nintendo's Legendary CEO — is largely a skilfully translated compilation of those sources, along with touching words from Iwata's colleagues and friends, Shigeru Miyamoto and Shigesato Itoi.