Hypnotic Brass Ensemble – “The Graze of Days” (Feat. Sharon Van Etten)

By Peter Helman
Stereogum
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJagjaguwar is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, but we’re the ones getting the gifts with the storied indie label’s Jag Quarterly series. The first installment, Dilate Your Heart, was a spoken-word album from poet Ross Gay over music from Bon Iver and Mary Lattimore. The second, This Is A Mindfulness Drill, is a full-length cover of Richard Youngs’ 2000 record Sapphie by the Hypnotic Brass Ensemble and several big-name artists.

www.stereogum.com
