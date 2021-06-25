Hypnotic Brass Ensemble – “The Graze of Days” (Feat. Sharon Van Etten)

Ambient/post-rock vet The Album Leaf, aka Jimmy LaValle, is celebrating the 20th anniversary of his sophomore LP, 2001's One Day I'll Be On Time, the album that inspired Sigur Ros to take him on tour as support, launching his career in earnest. He worked with James McAlister (solo artist and longtime collaborator of Sufjan Stevens and Aaron Dessner) and members of his live band to reimagine the album, and the result, One Day XX, is due out September 17. "My first thought was, 'oh this song is on guitar, let's do it on the synth, or this song is on the Rhodes, let's do it on something else,' but more than that, I wanted to give these songs a new sense of space and depth, to see how far we could go and wide we could get," LaValle says.