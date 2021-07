Not much goes under the “pro” column for when your favorite baseball team is the worst team in all of MLB. One of the only things on that list, if not the only thing, is getting to have the #1 pick in the following year’s draft. That was the real silver lining of the last Dan Duquette/Buck Showalter-helmed Orioles season. They were so bad that the new people could come in and get the top pick.