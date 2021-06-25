Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Biden admin extends federal eviction moratorium for one final month

By Laura Olson
Posted by 
Michigan Advance
Michigan Advance
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IVOgs_0af8QelH00

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration on Thursday extended a national moratorium on evictions for another month, offering what federal officials say will be a final respite while they scramble to beef up other help for renters that could mitigate a wave of evictions once the legal protection does expire.

The added month of eviction relief comes after housing advocates have expressed concerns about the ramifications for renters if that moratorium by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expired on June 30.

More than 10 million adult renters were behind on rent payments as of early June, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities , a left-leaning think tank.

The figure of those behind on rent payments encompasses 14% of adult renters in the U.S., and has barely changed since March, according to housing experts from the CBPP. Renters of color and those with children are most likely to be struggling with rent payments.

The federal protection against eviction now will remain in place through July 31. But the moratorium still faces a looming legal threat in the U.S. Supreme Court , where a group of Alabama real estate agents have asked the justices to declare that the CDC does not have the power to block evictions.

Whitmer signs bill investing $2B of COVID relief in food, rental assistance

During what CDC officials say will be the final extension of the federal eviction moratorium, the Biden administration officials will be seeking to better connect struggling renters with access to assistance programs, which in some states like Pennsylvania have been slow to distribute emergency rental aid.

Among the new “all-hands-on-deck” efforts announced by the White House were proposals to:

  • Raise awareness of emergency rental assistance money;
  • Encourage state courts to adopt anti-eviction diversion practices;
  • Provide clarity for states and localities that they can use federal housing relief money not only to help renters catch up on payments, but also to administer anti-eviction programs;
  • Convene a summit with housing advocates and officials from 50 cities to develop strategies to better divert evictions.

Housing advocates praised the CDC’s extension on Thursday, saying that eviction filings are likely to be highest in areas with the lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates, raising both housing and public health risks.

But those advocates also cautioned that the moratorium is a short-term solution, and one that does little to mitigate challenges that renters faced in accessing affordable housing prior to the pandemic.

“For now, extending the eviction moratorium will protect the millions of people behind on rent,” Alicia Mazzara, a senior research analyst with the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, told reporters. “But many of these renters faced a similar deadline only months ago, and they’ll face this deadline again at the end of next month. They need a long-term solution, not another Band-aid.”

Legislative efforts to protect trailer park residents from eviction show mixed results

Protections for renters and homeowners were enacted last year as businesses shuttered, and unemployment numbers began to spike. Eventually, 43 states and the federal government halted evictions on a temporary basis, though many of those state-level protections have since expired, according to the Pew Charitable Trusts.

Congress included a moratorium on evictions in the CARES pandemic relief bill passed in March 2020, which expired in late July. As that federal protection expired along with eviction moratoriums in a number of states, the CDC then issued its own moratorium in September .

That eviction pause ran through December and was extended through January, March, June, and now through July.

Even as the federal moratorium has been in place, eviction filings have continued in states like Arizona, where those actions are nearly back to pre-pandemic levels, according to the Arizona Mirror . The moratorium did block renters from being locked out and removed from their residence if a judge sides with the landlord. In Kansas, homeless shelters saw an uptick in need just days after officials lifted a statewide ban on evictions, according to the Kansas Reflector .

The post Biden admin extends federal eviction moratorium for one final month appeared first on Michigan Advance .

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Michigan Advance

Michigan Advance

422
Followers
338
Post
207K+
Views
ABOUT

The Michigan Advance is a hard-hitting, nonprofit news site covering politics and policy across the state. We feature in-depth stories, blog posts and social media updates, as well as top-notch progressive commentary. We wholeheartedly believe that journalists have the biggest impact by reporting close to home, explaining what’s happening in our state and communities — and why. Michigan has hundreds fewer reporters than just a couple decades ago. The result is too many stories falling through the cracks. Our staff of five experienced journalists is based in downtown Lansing, but you’ll rarely find us hanging around the office. We believe in good, old-fashioned shoe-leather reporting and aim to cover communities across the state. The Advance is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Advance retains editorial independence.

 https://www.michiganadvance.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Alabama State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Cdc#Moratorium#Cbpp#The U S Supreme Court#Cdc#Covid#The White House#The Pew Charitable Trusts#The Arizona Mirror#The Kansas Reflector#Michigan Advance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Evictions
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Housing
Related
POTUSPosted by
Michigan Advance

State, Enbridge to conclude mediation in Line 5 lawsuit by late August

While it is still unclear when a federal judge will make a ruling on which court — state or federal — will preside over Michigan’s lawsuit against Enbridge to shut down its controversial Line 5 oil pipeline, a recent filing in State of Michigan v Enbridge offers a clue for the timeline. Canadian oil company […] The post State, Enbridge to conclude mediation in Line 5 lawsuit by late August appeared first on Michigan Advance.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Michigan Advance

A federal investigation seeks to uncover the painful history of Native American boarding schools

WASHINGTON —The Native American children travelled on trains, thousands of miles from their homes, to Pennsylvania’s Carlisle Indian Industrial School in the late 1800s and early 1900s. Many had been forcibly taken from their parents and communities. Once there, they had to hand over their belongings, put on uniforms, cut off their braids, adopt new […] The post A federal investigation seeks to uncover the painful history of Native American boarding schools appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Michigan Advance

VP Harris says DNC will pour $25M into voting rights protection

WASHINGTON — Vice President Kamala Harris announced Thursday that the Democratic National Committee will spend $25 million to protect voting rights, in response to a wave of laws pushed by Republican lawmakers in state legislatures that would restrict voting access. The move comes after Democrats have been stymied in their attempts to enact a national […] The post VP Harris says DNC will pour $25M into voting rights protection appeared first on Michigan Advance.
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

Biden May Extend Student Loan Relief Beyond September 30, Even If Unemployment Benefits And Eviction Moratorium Will End

Student loan payments may be delayed beyond September 30, even if unemployment benefits and the eviction moratorium are ending. Here’s what you need to know. Student loan borrowers, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and now some members of the U.S. Department of Education are all lobbying President Joe Biden to extend student loan relief beyond September 30, 2021. Currently, the following student loan relief is set to expire on that date:
Advocacythelily.com

A federal ban on evictions is lifting this month. It’s a looming disaster for women of color.

For the past year, Shakeyla Sumlin has been trying to find a way to make it all work. After losing her job at the beginning of the pandemic, the 37-year-old mother of three started a cleaning service to help make ends meet. Her husband, who sets up book fairs for the Birmingham school district in Alabama, was furloughed for much of the past year — a devastating financial blow to the family, who relied on his overtime pay.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Biden admin to boost federal firefighter pay to $15 an hour ahead of 2021 wildfire season, officials say

The Biden Administration will announce new investments in federal firefighting personnel, providing retention incentives and raising firefighter pay "to ensure no firefighter makes less than $15 an hour," an administration official said Wednesday before President Biden’s meeting with western governors and members of his Cabinet to discuss the 2021 wildfire season.
Congress & Courtskhn.org

Supreme Court Leaves CDC’s Eviction Ban In Place For Final Month

In a divided 5-4 ruling, the Supreme Court justices rejected an emergency request from landlords and realtors to lift the federal eviction moratorium. Other developments related to the pandemic's economic toll is also in the day's news. A divided Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to lift a national moratorium on...
House Rentfox4now.com

What's next for renters as CDC extends eviction ban one more month

WASHINGTON — Renters who are behind on payments are breathing a sigh of relief this month as the CDC extended their eviction moratorium one more month until the end of July. The Aspen Institute, a nonpartisan think tank, estimates anywhere between 30-40 million people have been helped throughout the pandemic because of the CDC moratorium.
POTUSPosted by
Michigan Advance

Here’s how the new, expanded federal child tax credit will work

WASHINGTON — The most ambitious part of the pandemic stimulus package signed by President Joe Biden earlier this year is about to hit the bank accounts of millions of U.S. parents. Starting next week and ending in December, the vast majority of U.S. households with children will begin receiving monthly payments as a result of changes […] The post Here’s how the new, expanded federal child tax credit will work appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Linn County, IAthegazette.com

41,000 Iowans fear eviction as end of moratorium looms

DES MOINES — Nearly 41,000 Iowans fear they face eviction or foreclosure once a federal moratorium imposed during the pandemic is lifted, according to federal census survey data. The situation has community leaders on edge over a possible explosion of evictions and looking for solutions. “We’ve been talking to Iowa...
Politicsjocoreport.com

State Eviction Moratorium Expires

The state moratorium on evictions expired June 30, 2021, after being extended twice during the COVID-19 pandemic. First enacted by an executive order from Gov. Roy Cooper in October 2020, and twice extended by a vote of the Council of State, the government order prevented property owners from enforcing eviction due to nonpayment of rent.

Comments / 0

Community Policy