Bored of Your Fitness Routine? Take Up Rollerblading-the Fun and Healthy Activity That's Making a Comeback
From safety tips to major health benefits, we're giving inline skating the attention it deserves. An enormously popular activity in the '90s, rollerblading is rapidly rolling back into style, and for good reason. At the start of the pandemic, the brand Rollerblade saw a huge uptick in sales for skates, and the demand continues to this day. "The top benefit [of rollerblading] is exercise in ways that are fun, soul-filling, and mental health-enhancing," says Trish Alexander, executive director at Skate Journeys, a nonprofit whose mission is to teach and transform lives through inline and roller skating. "We have more students now than we can possibly teach, so we're working on certifying as many qualified instructors as possible," Alexander adds, reiterating the recent rise in rollerblading.www.realsimple.com