Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fitness

Bored of Your Fitness Routine? Take Up Rollerblading-the Fun and Healthy Activity That's Making a Comeback

By Jackie Martin
Real Simple
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom safety tips to major health benefits, we're giving inline skating the attention it deserves. An enormously popular activity in the '90s, rollerblading is rapidly rolling back into style, and for good reason. At the start of the pandemic, the brand Rollerblade saw a huge uptick in sales for skates, and the demand continues to this day. "The top benefit [of rollerblading] is exercise in ways that are fun, soul-filling, and mental health-enhancing," says Trish Alexander, executive director at Skate Journeys, a nonprofit whose mission is to teach and transform lives through inline and roller skating. "We have more students now than we can possibly teach, so we're working on certifying as many qualified instructors as possible," Alexander adds, reiterating the recent rise in rollerblading.

www.realsimple.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Fitness#Inline Skating#Aerobic Exercise#Skate Journeys#Kleenex#Band Aid#Nasm#Kickoff#Seba Fr#K2#Advantage Pro Xt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Health & Fitness
News Break
Fitness
News Break
Sports
Related
Weight LossPosted by
FIRST For Women

Fight Inflammation, Weight Gain, and Disease with This Delicious Tea

Inflammation is the body’s normal response to invaders. When harmful substances enter our body, the immune system reacts to create an inflammatory response that helps protect us from infections and diseases. However, chronic inflammation is a whole other ball game. When we’re chronically inflamed, the body starts to attack healthy cells, making us more susceptible to issues like weight gain, fatigue, bloating, and a number of other serious health conditions. Luckily, supplementing our diet with natural, anti-inflammatory foods is a great way to nix inflammation and restore our good health. Enter raspberry leaf tea.
Workoutsmerricksart.com

My Weekly Workout Schedule

A daily breakdown of my workout schedule – the programs and apps I use, and how I stay motivated and in a good habit to exercise everyday. I’ve been getting a lot of questions lately about my exercise routine and schedule, and although it’s always shifting a little bit, I thought I’d share what I’ve been doing the last few months.
Weight Lossspring.org.uk

The Vitamin Linked To Weight Loss

The vitamin deficiency linked to increased belly fat. Higher levels of vitamin D are linked to reduced belly fat, research shows. The conclusions come from a study including thousands of people. The researchers measured people’s total body fat and abdominal (belly) fat, along with their vitamin D levels. The results...
Family Relationshipsroguevalleymessenger.com

How to Keep Your Active Family Healthy This Summer

The summer season presents the opportunity to get outside and get active. However, many people aren’t sure what the best ways to stay healthy while being outdoors are. Thankfully, there is no shortage of great and creative ideas for families. Here are the top five ways you can help keep...
Workoutskenosha.com

Finding Fitness: Adding more moves to your workout routine

Gorr is a registered nurse with a background in fitness and nutrition. The Kenosha native hopes to help local residents find a path to wellness with the knowledge he's gained from personal experience and research. Gorr is a loving husband and father of two. Hello, everyone! Welcome back to another...
Workoutsokcfox.com

Fun Fit Tips With Malcolm

If you're hoping to stay fit and active this year, you don't have to leave the comfort of your own home to do so. This Take it off Tuesday we're giving you some fitness tips to help those who are wanting to get more fit, and all you need to get started is a little bit of motivation.
WorkoutsBonner County Daily Bee

Choose to make your health and fitness a priority

I have been sharing my fitness tips and tricks for quite a while now. That, in turn, has transformed my career into a full health and wellness company. I am forever grateful that I can help so many people of all ages and those in ZIP codes far away from me.
Workoutsboxrox.com

Add Kettlebell Flow to Your Training and Level-Up Your Fitness

A Kettlebell flow is a sequence of movements that transition smoothly into one another, back to back, for single reps per movement pattern. It’s a great bonus to add your training, as they allow you to get a lot of work done in a shorter amount of time. Kettlebell flow...
WorkoutsEntrepreneur

Making Fitness the Epitome Of a Healthy Lifestyle

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Having a strong will and undwindling dedication to make it big in life and fulfilling all your dreams is not something that everyone possesses. And, in a world where everyone loves to be a food enthusiast, staying true to the road of fitness is another milestone to achieve. Acing this aspect is Amer Kamra, a bodybuilder and a business entrepreneur who brought forth the concept of giving online training to the ones who want to work on their physiques making the optimum use of technology in his domain.
YogaPosted by
E! News

Selena Gomez’s Fitness Routine Will Have You Working Up a Sweat

Watch: Selena Gomez Teases "SG3" Era--And Fans Are Freaking Out!. Who needs record-breaking temperatures when you have Selena Gomez's fitness regimen to help you sweat?. The Rare Beauty founder recently shared a montage of her workout routine on TikTok and it's enough to have us feeling just a little tired before we even start, but also simultaneously makes us want to become her gym buddy for life. Selena captioned her video, "Feeling great…but also [grinning emoji with drop of sweat]."
WorkoutsGreenwichTime

Three Simple Truths That Will Make or Break Your Business and Fitness Goals

The star quarterback is missing his throws. The hot point guard can't buy a bucket. In sports, when a star player struggles, the casual fan will typically point to some large, macro issue. However, talk to a former athlete or listen to the coach during the interview, and you'll hear something much smaller (and surprising). That’s because the coach and former athlete understand that the micro determines the macro.
maqnews.com

Summer thrills are easy, but making it healthy adds even more to the fun

Summer is in full swing. The sunny summer days we looked forward to in winter are here. People are busy with backyard barbecues, ball games, and spending time with family. All these activities are great and can be used to promote a healthy lifestyle. Here are some suggestions for making your summer a healthy one.
Kidsaustincountynewsonline.com

New Healthy Heroes Program Makes Learning Fun For Kids

The Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program, EFNEP, of the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is now offering a new Healthy Hero Adventures program as a fun way to teach youth about nutrition, making healthy food choices and physical activity. “This is an innovative and fun approach to youth health...
WorkoutsGreatist

Fit Trends: Why Jumping Rope Leaped Up the Home Fitness Activities Charts

Amidst physical distancing (also known as social distancing) orders, people started home-renos and recommitted to sex-life spice, suggesting that hemp rope and bondage rope sales are up. But those aren’t the only kind of ropes that have seen sales spike since 2019. Jump rope revenue has risen, too — and...
WorkoutsSFGate

Smart ways to get your health and fitness back into a normal routine

This past year has been a rollercoaster, adding a lot of stress to everyone’s lives and, for many, their health, fitness and nutrition have suffered because of it. Gyms and even outdoor exercise spaces were closed. People worked and studied from home full time, meaning they were more sedentary. Being at home meant it was easier to snack and the temptation to order delivery was ever present. As so many people prioritized staying safe and limiting the spread of the virus, some healthy lifestyle choices were forfeited.
FitnessGazette

Low back pain | Fit and Healthy

As many as 31 million Americans experience low back pain. Lower back injuries are the leading cause of missed work in the world. What a pain!. Chances are, you have experienced low back pain or low back injury at some point. The reasons for a low back injury may vary, but may include overuse of lower back, weak core and lower back, anterior pelvic tilt, or lifting improperly. Sometimes it’s a combination of the aforementoned. For most, the good news is there is a solution or at least the possibility of reduction of pain. For some, it will mean doing more, and for others it may mean doing less and resting the low back.
Yogauncrazed.com

Selena Gomez Shares Her Fitness Routine

Actress and Founder of Rare Beauty, Selena Gomez shares a video of her workout routine to her 28 million followers on TikTok. Gomez took to TikTok to show her fans how she maintains her stunning figure, captioning the video with “Feeling great…but also [grinning emoji with drop of sweat]”. In...
Kidskidsinthehouse.com

A Simple Guide To Making Sure Your Kid Is Happy And Healthy

Happy, healthy, and successful are what we all want for our children since the moment of their birth. We all set our hopes and expectations high on how we raise our children, how we’re going to do it the right way, and how we’re going to nurture and shower them with our love. But, as we ride the roller coaster of parenthood, we get to discover that there’s no manual to follow in order to bring up a healthy and happy child. Each kid is different, has an identity of his own and there’s no certain path to follow or definite rules to apply. However, there are simple guidelines that can help make your job less stressful and more enjoyable. Read through our simple guide to make sure your kid is happy and healthy.
Posted by
DFW Community News

Fitness, fun for all ages

Bill and Mary Jane Journey had to jump through a lot of hoops — and even a few obstacles — to get their Ninja Nation franchise fully operational in the midst of the pandemic. When they finally opened Sept. 5, 2020, which they now refer to as their first grand...

Comments / 0

Community Policy