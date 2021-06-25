Sherman Phoenix reopens, air travel industry updates: MBJ Podcast #114

A craft brewpub is signed on to be a neighbor to 173 apartments in a development proposed in Menomonee Falls near growing campuses for Leonardo DRS and Milwaukee Tool. That new development is under review for the corner of Good Hope Road and Appleton Avenue. It is proposed by Weas Development Co., whose founder and principal Doug Weas told the village’s Plan Commission on July 6 that he has a letter of intent with a specialty craft brewpub to make beer onsite at the corner building. That restaurant and brewery would feature outdoor seating with fireplaces. He did not identify the brewer.