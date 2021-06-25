Cancel
Sherman Phoenix reopens, air travel industry updates: MBJ Podcast #114

By Sari Lesk
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVisitors are now welcome back to the Sherman Phoenix, which has launched a nonprofit arm as part of its growth. JoAnne Sabir, one of the developers of the Sherman Phoenix, joined the Milwaukee Business Journal podcast this week to talk about the entrepreneurial and wellness hub’s reopening. The development in Milwaukee’s Sherman Park neighborhood closed early in the pandemic and reopened to the public this month.

