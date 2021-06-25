Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Sculpture planned to honor Paul Laurence Dunbar

By DBJ Staff
bizjournals
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Paul Laurence Dunbar Sculpture Committee is announcing plans to create a permanent tribute to the life and work of Paul Laurence Dunbar, Dayton’s own critically acclaimed African American poet and author. Nationally renowned artist and sculptor Ed Hamilton is commissioned to create the full-sized sculpture of Dunbar, which will...

www.bizjournals.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Laurence Dunbar
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laurence#West Branch#Dayton Metro Library#African American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Sculpture
Related
Troy, OHSpringfield News Sun

Former mayor known for motto ‘Be Kind’ honored with sculpture

TROY – Visitors to Troy already greeted at some entrances by welcome signs bearing former Mayor Pete Jenkins’ motto of “Be Kind,” now also can see a life-size bronze sculpture of the late city leader. The sculpture of Jenkins, who served in city government from the late 1970s into the...
Dayton, OHPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Second annual Wright Dunbar Day taking place today

DAYTON — The second annual Wright Dunbar Day, a free family event, is being held today in Dayton from 2 p.m. until 9 p.m. The event is a celebration of Dayton poet Paul Laurence Dunbar’s June 27th birthday. “We will have close too 100 vendors, 25 food trucks, live bands...
Visual ArtDelaware Gazette

‘Back Porch’ sculpture unveiled

Ohio Wesleyan University’s first artist-in-residence, Andrew Wilson, smiles broadly when he discusses the work involved in designing, creating, and installing his “Back Porch” outdoor sculpture – a 14-foot high, 8-foot wide, and 8-foot deep metal artwork that honors generations of OWU Black lives and legacies. “Challenges are incredible opportunities,” said...
Clare, MIMorning Sun

Raffle planned to occur to help fund Destination Clare Art Sculpture Walk

As a part of a fundraiser for the Destination Clare Art Sculpture Walk, community members can win a custom Devil’s Rope Studio sculpture. The Destination Clare Art Sculpture Walk is intended to be an art loan program where artists can submit their work and potentially sell their sculptures. “In 2020,...
Westford, MAWicked Local

Sculpture honors Westford's Revolutionary War fighters

WESTFORD -- The sound of fife, drums, and footsteps broke through the Wednesday evening rain, as the Westford police honor guard and Westford Colonial Minutemen marched from the common to the Westford Historical Society & Museum. There, as a crowd gathered under umbrellas in the downpour on July 7, they...
Beverly, MAmontserrat.edu

Ceramic Sculpture Adjunct Instructor

SC206 Ceramic Sculpture (3 Credits) This course covers basic methods of non-functional ceramics and investigates experimental use of clay as a sculptural medium. Students create free-standing, hand-built forms through the use of basic techniques such as: slabs, coil-building, press-form molding, carving and simple armatures. Issues of design execution such as volume, weight, color, form, choice of clay body and texture are also covered. Students gain an understanding of the transformative nature of the firing process as well as the properties of raw clay. Students use ceramic forms as a sculptural element and combine them with other materials to develop contemporary possibilities of a time honored material. An awareness of current discourse in an art historical perspective regarding the use of clay are addressed through discussions.
Waveland, MSbslshoofly.com

#3DMISSISSIPPI Sculpture Exhibition

On Saturday, June 26, the grounds around Studio Waveland exploded with creativity and life. #3DMISSISSIPPI, an outdoor sculpture exhibit featuring some of the area's best artists, opened with a fantastic event that brought art lovers together to celebrate sculpture. Aficionados enjoyed food, drink and music to make it a truly grand event.
Sonoma, CASonoma Index Tribune

Celebration of life planned for Paul Garcia

A funeral mass will be held for Paul Anthony Garcia at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 3, followed by a celebration of his life at Sonoma Moose Lodge, 20580 Broadway. Garcia died on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, after suffering a heart attack. He was 37. Garcia grew up in Sonoma...

Comments / 0

Community Policy