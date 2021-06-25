Sculpture planned to honor Paul Laurence Dunbar

SC206 Ceramic Sculpture (3 Credits) This course covers basic methods of non-functional ceramics and investigates experimental use of clay as a sculptural medium. Students create free-standing, hand-built forms through the use of basic techniques such as: slabs, coil-building, press-form molding, carving and simple armatures. Issues of design execution such as volume, weight, color, form, choice of clay body and texture are also covered. Students gain an understanding of the transformative nature of the firing process as well as the properties of raw clay. Students use ceramic forms as a sculptural element and combine them with other materials to develop contemporary possibilities of a time honored material. An awareness of current discourse in an art historical perspective regarding the use of clay are addressed through discussions.