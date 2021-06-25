July showing of ‘Limbo’ marks return of live viewings for Macon Film Guild

The Macon Film Guild returns to public showings at the Douglass Theatre on July 11 with a showing of the U.K.-made comedy/drama “Limbo.”. Like other arts organizations, the Guild discontinued business-as-usual in early 2020 due to COVID-19 and instead of live showings went online with a curated series of “Safe at Home” film suggestions to be viewed in place and then, if patrons wanted to, discussed through comments on the group’s Facebook page.