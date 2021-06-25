Cancel
'Fast & Furious' Owner's Manual: A Guide As The Best Worst Franchise Turns 20

By Linda Holmes
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Critic Linda Holmes argues that as mindless as The Fast & The Furious may seem, it's also brilliant for surviving and thriving in Hollywood for 20 years. OK, so Bob just mentioned the inevitable next sequel. There are even talks already of other character spinoffs in the "Fast & Furious"-ly productive universe. Maybe you're also wondering how exactly these films have endured for this many sequels. The series began 20 years ago as a small, grimy action film with relatively unknown stars. Now it's an industrial-scale super-machine that includes helicopters and spaceships.

www.gpb.org
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Atlanta, GA
ABOUT

Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia.

 https://www.gpb.org/news
Houston Chronicle

Opinion: It might be time to hang it up for the 'Fast & Furious' franchise

The Fast & Furious family has gone on wild, unrealistic adventures in the past, but "F9: The Fast Saga" truly takes the cake. The latest film in the long-running franchise is nothing short of an impractical muscle movie, with Vin Diesel and John Cena starring in the film. The action-packed blockbuster offers great background into the Toretto family, but could also very well serve as a comedy.
MovieWeb

Fast & Furious Races Past X-Men as 5th Biggest Franchise in Box Office History

The Fast & Furious franchise has just crossed a huge milestone at the box office, cementing its place in the cinematic history books. Thanks to the performance of F9 both in the U.S. and overseas, it has officially become the fifth highest-grossing franchise ever. The X-Men movies had previously held that position. But Dominic Toretto and the Fast Family have managed to overtake Charles Xavier and his fellow mutants.
Posted by
ScreenCrush

Charlize Theron’s ‘Fast & Furious’ Character Getting Her Own Spinoff

The primary baddie of the last two Fast & Furious movies (Fast & Furiouses?) has been Cipher, an evil supergenius computer hacker played by Charlize Theron. She debuted in The Fate of the Furious, turned Vin Diesel’s character heel, and tortured the rest of his crew to her own nefarious ends. Then in F9: The Fast Saga, she returns in a sort of Hannibal Lecter role, spending much of the film advising and/or threatening the John Cena character while imprisoned in a glass box (in red leather pants, because when you’re locked in an inescapable cage, it’s always important to remain fashion forward).
1051thebounce.com

Ludacris Responds To Virginia’s Hilarious ‘Fast And Furious’ Road Sign

Fast & Furious co-star Ludacris has responded to a witty road sign in Virginia that mentions him by name and the franchise he’s been a part of for nearly 20 years. F9, the ninth installment in the Fast franchise zoomed into theaters with a $70 million opening this past weekend, which is the best performance in theaters since the COVID-19 pandemic began, ScreenRant reported.
Movies/Film

Every ‘Fast and Furious’ Film Ranked From Worst to Best, Including ‘F9’

F9 has finally hit theaters, and you know what that means: it’s time to fire up a new ranking of the entire Fast and Furious franchise so far. Ranking these movies from worst to best is a brand new concept that has never been done before on /Film or anywhere else on the entire Internet, so please take a minute to familiarize yourself with this unheard-of concept, and then dive in to discover the definitive order of these ridiculous, lovable, and utterly insane action movies.
Posted by
CinemaBlend

Turns Out Space Is Not The Limit As Vin Diesel Has Another Big Idea For The Fast And Furious Franchise

Light spoilers for F9 lie ahead. that the Fast & Furious franchise would take a cosmic leap at some point and, in F9, two members of Dominic Toretto’s family shoot for the stars (literally). It was an over-the-top sequence to say the least, but surely had audiences on the edge of their seats. However, it would seem that space is not the limit, as FF star and producer Vin Diesel has another big idea for the long-running franchise. And you may want to prepare yourself for this on.
Posted by
CarBuzz.com

Vince's Maxima From Fast & Furious Has Been Beautifully Recreated

You don't need to watch the rotten tomato that is the latest film to know that the best in the series will always be the original: The Fast and the Furious. It spawned some true icons, the most recognizable of which is the orange Supra as driven by the late Paul Walker's character, Brian. While the cars from other movies have sometimes been cool and sometimes been stupid, the original hero cars will always be at the top of our list of favorites. Pretty much everyone feels this way, including the man behind YouTube channel Dom Dub, which is why he's built Jesse's Jetta and now Vince's Maxima.
MoviesGizmodo

Fast & Furious Will Be Exclusive to Peacock

A new licensing agreement will see Universal Pictures films headed exclusively to NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock, no later than four months after their cinematic debut — a major win for the platform as it attempts to lure in new cinephile subscribers. Beginning in 2022, the deal will mean that new...

