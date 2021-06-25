'Fast & Furious' Owner's Manual: A Guide As The Best Worst Franchise Turns 20

You don't need to watch the rotten tomato that is the latest film to know that the best in the series will always be the original: The Fast and the Furious. It spawned some true icons, the most recognizable of which is the orange Supra as driven by the late Paul Walker's character, Brian. While the cars from other movies have sometimes been cool and sometimes been stupid, the original hero cars will always be at the top of our list of favorites. Pretty much everyone feels this way, including the man behind YouTube channel Dom Dub, which is why he's built Jesse's Jetta and now Vince's Maxima.