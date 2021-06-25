'Fast & Furious' Owner's Manual: A Guide As The Best Worst Franchise Turns 20
Critic Linda Holmes argues that as mindless as The Fast & The Furious may seem, it's also brilliant for surviving and thriving in Hollywood for 20 years. OK, so Bob just mentioned the inevitable next sequel. There are even talks already of other character spinoffs in the "Fast & Furious"-ly productive universe. Maybe you're also wondering how exactly these films have endured for this many sequels. The series began 20 years ago as a small, grimy action film with relatively unknown stars. Now it's an industrial-scale super-machine that includes helicopters and spaceships.www.gpb.org