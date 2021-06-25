Cancel
How drones in cities can help distribute medical supplies

By Ran Laviv, Daniella Partem, Jayant Narayan
World Economic Forum
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIsrael has scaled its drone operations in 1 year, with over 3,000 flight demonstrations supporting nationwide efforts to combat COVID-19. Drones are being used in different “bubbles” across the state to deliver medical goods. A better understanding of technical capabilities, use cases and gaps has come about thanks to the...

