Brookhaven, GA

‘Mondays with Madeleine’ town hall to host John Funny

By Sammie Purcell
Reporter Newspapers
 16 days ago

Brookhaven District 3 City Councilmember Madeleine Simmons will hold her monthly town hall with a City Council candidate.

On June 28 at 6 p.m., Simmons will host John Funny at “Mondays with Madeleine,” according to a press release. Funny is a local businessman who recently announced a bid for the open District 4 council seat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IOrq8_0af8QLBa00
Brookhaven businessman John Funny will speak at “Mondays with Madeleine” on June 28.

This appearance marks about a year since Funny spoke at the council member’s town hall to discuss racial justice and equality. Since that meeting, Funny has become the chairman of the Social Justice, Race and Equity Commission, which the city created to recommend improvements to the city’s vision and mission statement, city hiring and retention practices, procurement and contracting, and policing.

“What was a kernel of an idea a year ago is now a full-fledged commission with over 30 members who are tackling issues like police use of force and hiring and retention practices in the city,” Funny said in the press release. “I’m looking forward to discussing how far we’ve come and what remains in store.”

The town hall will take place virtually. Residents can watch on the city’s Facebook page, or participate via Zoom.

ABOUT

Reporter Newspapers covers Brookhaven, Buckhead, Dunwoody and Sandy Springs.

 http://www.reporternewspapers.net
