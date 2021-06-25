HealthDay Now: Cancer Experts Share Highlights From Two Conferences

I am currently receiving treatment for cancer and this includes ongoing chemotherapy. Will this make any difference when it comes to my assessment?. A. Prior to attending any medical assessment you will be sent an ESA 50 form by the DWP and this asks about difficulties you may have due to your health conditions. There is also a section that specifically asks if you are undergoing treatment for cancer including chemo or radiotherapy along with a section that can be completed by your GP, oncologist or specialist nurse. Generally speaking if you are undergoing treatment for cancer then you are normally exempt from the Work Capability Assessment process, you will not normally be required to attend an examination and the DWP will normally accept you have limited capability for work and your ESA will continue. In this situation you will also not have any additional requirements in order to continue to receive ESA and will be automatically placed in the Support Group.