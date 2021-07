WALLA WALLA, Wash. (KAPP-KVEW) Around noon on Thursday, Walla Walla Firefighters responded to a home on fire at 1731 Portland Ave. When they arrived, a mother and her children were outside, and the crew was able to save the family dog, who was still indoors. The dog was transported to a local animal clinic, and the family was treated for smoke inhalation and other minor injuries.