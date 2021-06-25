Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

This rye whiskey uses special technology to speed up the aging process

By Charles Passy
Posted by 
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Bespoken Spirits Rye Whiskey was founded by two Silicon Alley business veterans with a passion for wine and spirits.

www.marketwatch.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bourbon Whiskey#Rye Whiskey#Food Drink#Beverages#Bespoken Spirits#Silicon Alley
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Drinks
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
DrinksMiddletown Press

Bespoken Spirits is trying to make 'aging' whiskey obsolete

Whiskey has been made in much the same way for hundreds of years, but a little company in Menlo Park called Bespoken Spirits is looking to change all that… and it's winning awards as it does it. When you read the age on a whiskey bottle’s label, like the “12”...
DrinksPosted by
Forbes

The Best American Rye Whiskeys According To The 2021 International Wines & Spirits Competition

A total of four American rye whiskeys scored Gold Outstanding or Gold medals at the recently completed 2021 International Wines and Spirits Competition (IWSC) spirits judging. The IWSC is an annual wine and spirits competition. Founded in 1969, by Anton Massel, it has grown to become the largest such competition in the world. Spirits are evaluated on a 100-point scale and awards are given out for Gold Outstanding (98-100 points), Gold (95-97 points), Silver (90-94 points) and Bronze (85-89 points).
Drinksthewhiskeywash.com

Whiskey Review: Roulette Rye

Editor’s Note: This whiskey was provided to us as a review sample by Proof and Wood. This in no way, per our editorial policies, influenced the final outcome of this review. It should also be noted that by clicking the buy link towards the bottom of this review our site receives a small referral payment which helps to support, but not influence, our editorial and other costs.
Drinksdrinkhacker.com

Review: NV Zardetto Prosecco Brut DOC

Zardetto is based “in the heart of the Prosecco territory,” between Conegliano and Valdobbiadene, where it’s been producing sparkling wine for more than 40 years. This nonvintage Brut bottling has a moderate to high level of carbonation; the expected fruit flavors of fig and ripe banana are well-represented on the palate. Creamy as it develops on the tongue, the wine develops a bold sweetness on the finish, a combination of of peaches in cream, strawberry, and lemon curd. It’s effusive and fun on its own, but I find it works best as a cocktail ingredient.
Drinksthewhiskeywash.com

Blending And Tasting With Milam & Greene Whiskey

The latest from Milam & Greene Whiskey in little ole Blanco, Texas is The Castle Hill Series Batch 1. Batch 1 combines hand-selected vintage 13-year-old barrels at cask strength. The name references the historic Texas Military Institute overlooking the Capitol Building in Austin. “The Castle” as it is known is home to the Milam & Greene blending lab where a private whiskey tasting room will soon debut. Master Distiller Marlene Holmes still runs operations at the main distillery.
Food & Drinksthemanual.com

The Best Summer Cocktails To Celebrate All Season Long

Summer stands for fun, from vacations to meandering Vespa rides. To keep the carefree and celebratory spirit alive all season long, we suggest some quality cocktails. The merits of summer cocktails are many. First, they cool you off during the hottest portion of the year. Secondly, they tend to incorporate seasonal ingredients that are tasting at their best right this instant. Lastly, they’re just fun to make, whether you’re hosting a backyard party or just looking to tip a cap to happy hour on your lonesome.
DrinksMaxim

WhistlePig Unveils First-Ever 'Finished On The Road' Rye Whiskey

You’ve sipped whiskey that’s traveled the world to get to your tumbler… but that was already bottled. You’ve probably never enjoyed a whiskey that’s journeyed across this great country, not once but twice, while it aged in barrels. Now’s your chance with WhistlePig’s new limited edition RoadStock Rye Whiskey. A...
RecipesABC News

2 delicious homemade ice cream sandwich recipes: Chocolate raspberry and PB&J

To celebrate National Ice Cream Month, food TV personality Dan Langan joined "Good Morning America" with a sweet frozen treat. My no-churn raspberry ice cream uses fresh raspberries and doubles as the filling for two different ice cream sandwiches. The secret to homemade ice cream sandwiches is a soft cookie that stays tender even when it is frozen. My cakey chocolate cookies and peanut butter cookies make the perfect ice cream sandwich, great eaten as you make em' or frozen for later on.
Food & Drinksmanofmany.com

How to Make the Perfect Mojito Cocktail

It’s the holiday thirst quencher that signals party time. Hell, even 007 used it to cool down after Halle Berry emerged from the ocean in Die Another Day, but do you really know how to make a mojito? Small on ingredients but big on flavour, the iconic mojito recipe is the perfect cocktail to add to your arsenal, whatever the occasion. Whether you are a fan of rum or not, getting the flavour combinations right can balance out the sour notes finishing with a dynamic cocktail that suits any palette. Never indulged in the tropical flavours? Take it from us, the best mojito recipe is one you need to put in your back pocket and what better time to start than World Rum Day?
Food & Drinksthefreshloaf.com

White + whole rye v. medium rye

-I actually always seek out specs - if they're not listed, I'll contact the company and try. I just never consider matching ash or protein to be "it." The ingredients' complexity goes beyond these components so never too sanguine I've found the match just by going on these specs. A "best can do" and obviously that's what I'm asking, but more a qualitative than a quantitative question.
Drinksvinepair.com

Larkmead Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon 2018

Special Occasion Splurges, Steak Dinner, Winning Over the Boss. This is a great American Cab. It has all the deep vanilla and graphite (like a pencil), with dark-colored berries mashed together. The tannins are still a bit green, but they're forming a nice frame for the wine. This is a great wine to splurge on.
Indiana Statewamwamfm.com

Distilling Company releasing first Indiana Rye Whiskey

Indiana is looking to make a name for itself when it comes to rye whiskey and one Hoosier distiller is on top of it. Hard Truth Distilling Co., a destination craft distillery located on 325-acres in southern Indiana, recently announced the release of its Indiana Straight Rye Whiskey. The rye whiskey is a unique, custom blend of rye barrels, hand-selected by Hard Truth’s master distiller and bottled at their state-of-the art craft distillery in Brown County.
Food & DrinksBemidji Pioneer

Health Fusion: Blueberry crisp. A sweet summertime treat

Most of the meals I prepare in my home are pretty heart healthy. We eat a lot of fruits and veggies, whole grains, healthy oils, lean meats and nuts. But every once and awhile, I toss aside our eating plan and make a high-calorie, sugary treat. One of my favorites is old-fashioned blueberry crisp.
Northampton, MAPosted by
MassLive.com

Beer Nut: Craft beer should rebound this year

It’s no surprise that last year was a down year for craft beer pretty much across the board. It was a down year for almost everything. Yet there were some hopeful signs among the rubble caused by the global pandemic. So let’s look at those and make some guesses about what this year and beyond might bring.
RestaurantsThe Takeout

Follow your fever dreams with Nashville Hot Hot Dogs

I’ve developed a fair number of “crazy” recipes for The Takeout, such as potato skins made from bagel dough, egg rolls stuffed with noodle kugel, pig-shaped cookies made with bacon and ham, Thanksgiving-themed nachos, and a pizza made entirely out of stuffed crust. The idea for Nashville Hot Hot Dogs, though, I cannot take credit for. This unholy marriage of hot dogs and Nashville hot chicken sandwiches comes from the mind of my friend Damian Higgins, aka Dieselboy: drum and bass legend, accredited sandwich auteur, and author of the best late-night text messages.
Recipesitalianchoco.com

Italian Lime and Pistachio Gelato Recipe

This Italian lime and pistachio gelato is so refreshing and delicious! The combination of lime and pistachio is unique with a special taste that you will love it! Simple and easy to prepare – 4 minutes to make plus around 3 hours to set. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. 2...
Recipesmyleaderpaper.com

My Leader Yummy – Breakfast Tacos, Maple Pecan Muffins

A lot of children are out of school for the summer, so you may be having a problem coming up with new options to fix them for breakfast. Most kids are easily bored with breakfast and sometimes choose to skip it. However, the following recipes might get their attention and provide the kids and you something to enjoy for breakfast.
Drinksmainernews.com

Major in Beer

Maine brewers are finally admitting what consumers have known now for years: hard seltzer is no mere fad. In 2016, craft beer brewers were understandably skeptical about hard seltzer’s potential. Most are too young to remember Coors’ unpalatable “clear beer,” Zima, in the 1990s, let alone the rise and ignominious fall of wine coolers in the ’80s, but they have coexisted with other competing alcoholic beverages. Cider has enjoyed steady growth, and flavored malt beverages like Twisted Tea and Mike’s Hard Lemonade have their loyal drinkers, but neither claimed too much of beer’s market share. Spiked Seltzer hit the market in 2013, but didn’t take over much space in the beer aisles of grocery stores. So why worry?

Comments / 0

Community Policy