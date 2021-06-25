Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

RE-LIVE IT ALL: Evan Roberts' Milk Bath saga

By Writers
Posted by 
Audacy
Audacy
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Islanders won Game 6 on Wednesday, and head into Friday's Game 7 looking to reach their first Stanley Cup Final since they won it all in '84. And to what can we attribute Anthony Beauvillier's game-winning OT goal in what could be (but hopefully won't be) the final game ever at The Barn?

www.audacy.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Audacy

Audacy

30K+
Followers
40K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Beauvillier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bathing#Milk Bath#Talk Radio#Islanders#Carton Roberts#Wfan Sports Radio#Big Mac#Cartonroberts#Craigcartonlive#Boomer Gio#Wfanmornings#Icymi#Daily News#Jerryrecco#Evanrobertswfan#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Milk
News Break
NHL
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLchatsports.com

NHL Rumors: Latest Buzz on Taylor Hall, Vladimir Tarasenko and More

The 2020-21 NHL season is over. The Tampa Bay Lightning repeated as Stanley Cup champions, and there won't be any more hockey played until this fall. However, there's a lot that will take place on the NHL calendar between then and now. And there's a good chance that many teams' rosters will look much different by the time the 2021-22 season arrives. Even discounting the expansion draft on July 21, free agents will be switching teams and trades will be taking place.
NHLFOX Sports

Former NHL defenseman Bryan 'Bugsy' Watson dies at 78

Former NHL defenseman Bryan “Bugsy” Watson, who played for Scotty Bowman, with Doug Harvey and coached Wayne Gretzky during his time in hockey, has died. He was 78. A Washington Capitals spokesman said Friday that Monumental Sports & Entertainment, which owns the club, learned of his death Thursday from a member of Watson’s family. A Pittsburgh Penguins spokeswoman said the team was told Watson died at his home in St. Michaels, Maryland. The cause of death was not revealed.
NHLPosted by
Dallas Sports Nation

The NCAA Hockey Pipeline, And The Dallas Stars

It is no secret that the NCAAs are producing more, and more NHL talent every year. We’ve seen it throughout this year’s Stanley Cup playoffs too. The biggest highlight being Cole Caufield of the Montreal Canadians. Going from winning the Hobey Baker (which in college hockeys’ Heisman award for best player), to leading the Habs to a Stanley Cup finals appearance. The Stars already have a couple names on the team from the college ranks.
NHLBlueshirt Banter

2021 Report Card: Kevin Rooney

The New York Rangers signed Kevin Rooney on Oct. 9, 2020 to a two-year deal to fill the role of a defensively-minded depth forward who could kill penalties. There was a vacuum that needed to be filled after the departure of Jesper Fast in free agency and Rooney represented a low-risk, cost-effective option.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Revisiting Jonathan Quick’s Legendary 2012 Playoffs

With the conclusion of the 2021 Stanley Cup Final, goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy was awarded the Conn Smythe trophy. After an amazing run, he was a more than deserving winner. He’s also the first goalie to win this award since Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick in 2012. Today, I wanted to look at how dominant Quick was in those 2012 playoffs and compare his numbers to Vasilevskiy.
NHLdefendingbigd.com

Dallas Stars Daily Links: Finns, Forechecking, And Forward Lines

The Stanley Cup playoffs are over, but the postseason action has just begun. So what do the Dallas Stars do with two drafts, free agency, and the deals they need to close within their own roster?. Fans have questions. The Dallas Morning News’ Matthew DeFranks provided some answers in his...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Islanders and Bruins Adam Pelech Trade Makes No Sense

Coming off their second appearance in the semi-final in as many years, the New York Islanders are looking to keep the core together and make another deep playoff run. This year, they have three RFA’s who are important to get signed and not a ton of cap space to do it.
NHLMiami Herald

The many masks of Ron Hextall: Penguins GM enters offseason with unbreakable poker face

PITTSBURGH — Ron Hextall is a man of many masks. His collection at a summer home on Lake Wallenpaupack features more than a dozen different designs. From the old-school, full-face masks of his midget hockey days to the famous "The Puck Stops Here" helmet he wore in Philadelphia to the snarling bear face he sported on the Quebec Nordiques, the headgear spans decades and stretches across eras.
NHLmgoblog.com

Hockey Nuts and Bolts Part 1: Transition Play

Welcome back to our summer series on teaching the game of hockey. For those who missed the preliminary piece on college hockey and how the sport operates at a program level (and how it differs from the NHL), you can still read it here. Now we are about to dig into the meat of this series, which is deconstructing the intricacies of the game, analyzing how teams play, how coaches think, what strategies they employ, and how to think about hockey in a smarter way. Today we will begin by talking about offensive transition play, which comprises a big chunk of the game. Particularly, how teams go from defense to offense, how they take the puck out of their own zone and end up in the opponent's zone. Really there are four main components to talk about: zone exits, regroups, counters, and zone entries. Let's go through each.
NHLchatsports.com

https://editorinleaf.com/2021/06/27/matt-tkachuk-toronto-maple-leafs/

The Toronto Maple Leafs may have their problems, but at least they aren’t the Edmonton Oilers. The Toronto Maple Leafs off-season has gotten off to a quiet but effective start. With the signing of Travis Dermott, the Leafs have signaled that they will likely expose Justin Holl and Alex Kerfoot...
NHLbostonhockeynow.com

BHN Puck Links: NHL Trade Rumors; Bruins Should Keep Wagner

The NHL Trade rumor mill is churning at full speed as the NHL Expansion Draft, Entry Draft, and free agency approach. The silly season has officially commenced!. While they’re not nearly as juicy a rumor as the Jack Eichel to Boston NHL trade rumors, there were two interesting tweets Saturday from the connected and underrated Dominic Tiano of OHLwriters.me. Tiano dropped two interesting tidbits that reaffirmed the notion that there are big changes coming to the bottom six forward group for the Boston Bruins this offseason.
NHLphillyhockeynow.com

Sunday Morning Skate: The trade rumors are swirling

Welcome to the Morning Skate, our roundup of links on Philly Hockey Now as well as other sites around the National Hockey Now network and hockey world!. Elliotte Friedman dropped two very interesting nuggets about the Flyers, including one about one of their longest-tenured players. (Philly Hockey Now) The Flyers...
NHLtheScore

Superlative awards for the 2021 NHL season

The Stanley Cup and all individual NHL awards have been handed out for the 2020-21 campaign, but we've drummed up some unofficial honors from the regular season and playoffs to bestow as we head into what should be a few hectic weeks on the league's calendar. Some of the stories...
NHLhockeywilderness.com

Wilderness Walk: Vladimir Tarasenko rumors are risky

Vladimir Tarasenko and the St. Louis Blues want to part ways via trade this summer and the Minnesota Wild might be interested, but it’s someone that they can’t really have at this time. [10K Rinks]. What, how, and why would the Seattle Kraken like to take defenseman Matt Dumba? We...
NHLBleacher Report

NHL Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Jack Eichel, Tyler Bertuzzi and More

There are a lot of important dates coming up on the NHL calendar. Now that the offseason is here, things are going to be moving quickly over the next few weeks. The expansion draft for the Seattle Kraken is set for July 21. Then, the 2021 NHL entry draft will take place July 23-24. Not long after that, free agency gets underway on July 28. So teams' rosters could begin to greatly change before the end of the month.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Islanders Should Not Trade Semyon Varlamov

There has been speculation given the New York Islanders cap crunch that maybe they would entertain trading Semyon Varlamov. That is something the blue and orange should not do. The New York Islanders currently have two starting goalies in Varlamov and Ilya Sorokin. Unless they get an offer they can’t...

Comments / 0

Community Policy