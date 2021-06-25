Inside Rosie O'Donnell And Tom Cruise's Relationship

For the past 25 years, Rosie O'Donnell and Tom Cruise have maintained a friendship that is both sweet and simple. She first met Cruise when he appeared on her talk show, "The Rosie O'Donnell Show," which ran from 1996 to 2002. Cruise appeared several times, and, before she eventually came out as gay, there was a running joke that O'Donnell had quite a crush on Cruise, who was in the prime of his career at that point in time, per Us Weekly. Cruise often played along with this joke, and, during a segment on the last episode of O'Donnell's talk show, pretended to be mowing her lawn and serving her lemonade.