Inside Rosie O'Donnell And Tom Cruise's Relationship

By Ashley Moor
For the past 25 years, Rosie O'Donnell and Tom Cruise have maintained a friendship that is both sweet and simple. She first met Cruise when he appeared on her talk show, "The Rosie O'Donnell Show," which ran from 1996 to 2002. Cruise appeared several times, and, before she eventually came out as gay, there was a running joke that O'Donnell had quite a crush on Cruise, who was in the prime of his career at that point in time, per Us Weekly. Cruise often played along with this joke, and, during a segment on the last episode of O'Donnell's talk show, pretended to be mowing her lawn and serving her lemonade.

The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.

