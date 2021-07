For its Spring/Summer 2022 “Monaco with God’s Help” collection, RHUDE founder Rhuigi Villaseñor looks to Monaco as a symbol of escape. Following more than a year of global standstill and uncertainty, Villaseñor muses over what post-pandemic life could look like, spending time reflecting on what the youth will be wearing as they emerge from months spent at home. He considers the questions of “what does a black-tie event look like? How does a game of tennis look, or an afternoon spent by the sea? Will the traditional rules of dress still apply?”