Whatever Happened To Yogos?

Since its debut in 2012, My 600-Lb Life has documented dozens of stories of people who were struggling to lose weight. However, among those stories some have stuck out more than others; Pauline Potter’s is one of them. When she appeared on the show in 2015, she was well over 600 pounds. In fact, in 2011, she weighed 643 pounds and was dubbed the Heaviest Woman in the World by the Guinness Book of World Records. While holding a world record is usually something to be proud of, it was potentially deadly for Pauline. By the time she was on My 600-Lb Life, she had gotten so heavy that she could no longer enjoy daily life. Eating was the only thing she could muster enough energy to do, so it became the only thing she had to look forward to.