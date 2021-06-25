Douglas to help fund Saugatuck 4th of July fireworks display
DOUGLAS — Douglas City Council will contribute funds to the planned Fourth of July fireworks display in the Kalamazoo Harbor. Host of local radio show The Morning Grind Mike Johnson volunteered to raise money and coordinate the fireworks display this year after learning the Saugatuck-Douglas Rotary Club, which typically organizes the city's Fourth of July fireworks, decided to postpone the display until September.www.hollandsentinel.com