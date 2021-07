Another Wednesday, another mind-blowing escalation of events in Disney+’s Loki. Episode 4, “The Nexus Event,” did way more than give us a peek at Sylvie’s origin story. It completely upended everything we thought we knew about this already complicated setup, and all of those puzzle pieces are still flying through the air. We left this episode with so many questions! What was Sylvie’s nexus event? When did she change her name? Does Ravonna know the Time Keepers are animatronic? Is Ravonna behind the whole thing? Is Mobius in the same place Loki is, or is he in a realm filled with alternate Owen Wilsons? We need answers! We also need to see more of that gator Loki!