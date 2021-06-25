Playa Largo Resort and Spa Makes International Pineapple Day a Summer Affair

One of the great raging debates of the Internet is whether or not pineapple belongs on pizza. Some people believe that it is delicious, while others think that it is blasphemy of the highest order. The correct answer, of course, is to eat whatever you love. But even if you believe that this particular fruit has no business on or around a pizza pie, it’s hard to argue that pineapple isn’t one of nature’s most delicious and versatile offerings.