Britney Spears Apologizes to Fans for ‘Pretending I’m Ok’ on Instagram

By Zoe Haylock, @zoe_alliyah
Vulture
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor years, Britney Spears’s Instagram has been the heart of the #FreeBritney movement as the only place to get updates from the pop star. Fans latched on to every detail, obsessively comparing emoji use, clothing, and backgrounds, some believing she was sending secret messages to them and others feeling like it wasn’t Britney behind the posts at all. While the singer didn’t address Instagram in her moving testimony Wednesday, she did post a statement on her favorite social media explaining her relationship to it the following day. Under a quote attributed to Albert Einstein about reading kids fairy tales, Britney says she grew up with her mother pretending everything was okay. “I’m bringing this to peoples attention because I don’t want people to think my life is perfect because IT’S DEFINITELY NOT AT ALL … and if you have read anything about me in the news this week 📰 … you obviously really know now it’s not !!!!” she wrote. “I apologize for pretending like I’ve been ok the past two years … I did it because of my pride and I was embarrassed to share what happened to me … but honestly who doesn’t want to capture their Instagram in a fun light 💡🤷🏼‍♀️ !!!! Believe it or not pretending that I’m ok has actually helped.”

