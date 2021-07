Spain would become the first nation to win the European Championship four times if they can add Euro 2020 to their collection, and while they are widely considered only fourth or fifth favourites behind France, England, Belgium and even Germany, there is plenty of reason to be hopeful they can lift the trophy at Wembley on 11 July.For starters, Luis Enrique’s side are unbeaten in their past 23 matches, a run stretching back two and a half years. Their form peaked with a 6-0 victory over Germany in the Nations League last November which sent shockwaves across Europe. If...