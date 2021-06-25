Cancel
Clark County, IL

Flood Warning issued for Clark, Crawford by NWS

weather.gov
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-27 03:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-01 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges, dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream, even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route over higher ground. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued Saturday afternoon by around 1200 PM EDT /1100 AM CDT/. Target Area: Clark; Crawford The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Illinois Wabash River, East Fork White River, White River. .Recent excessive rainfall has produced minor river flooding along portions of the White River and East Fork White River in south central and southwest Indiana. Expected heavy rain will cause the Wabash River to flood in west central Indiana. Water levels on the White River from Petersburg southward are currently in flood, with the crest as of late Friday evening between Petersburg and Hazleton. Flooding is expected to stay below moderate flood level on all rivers. Chances for rain can be expected at times from now through at least the middle of next week. Widespread, potentially heavy rainfall late this week into early next week appears likely to produce additional rises on area rivers and may produce flooding more extensive than what has been experienced in recent days. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Wabash River at Terre Haute. * From late Saturday night to early Thursday morning. * At 9:30 PM CDT Friday /10:30 PM EDT Friday/ the stage was 7.0 feet. * Flood stage is 16.5 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Sunday morning to a crest of 18.0 feet early Monday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday afternoon. * Impact...At 17.5 feet, A few sloughs and a drainage have water in them in the vicinity of SR 63 on the west side of the Wabash River.

alerts.weather.gov
